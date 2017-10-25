Natalie Tysdal, morning news anchor for Denver's KWGN-TV, throws up after attempting the chip company Paqui's "One Chip Challenge" where participants eat a chip coated with Carolina Reaper peppers on Wednesday.

It's hard to look graceful when you're throwing up. But one news anchor came pretty close.

She and her colleagues tried the "One Chip Challenge" from gourmet chip company Paqui. It's pretty simple: participants eat a single tortilla chip coated with ghost peppers and Carolina Reaper peppers.

Enter our challengers: The KWGN-TV news team from Denver.

That video only tells part of the story.

Natalie Tysdal, morning news anchor for KWGN-TV, offered her own version of events in a Facebook post.

"I thought I was okay until I had a drink of my coffee to wash down the chip" she wrote. "I threw up, couldn't breathe and felt like fire was coming out of my mouth, nose and ears."

But expelling the chip out of her system wasn't the end of her problems. Off-camera she tried to quell the spiciness by having "a bottle of water, a glass of milk, a tablespoon of honey and 3 mints and still felt on fire."

She said "an hour later I had chills and a massive headache. Three hours have gone by and I feel like I was beat up in a dark alley."

Yikes.

