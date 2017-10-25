All Sections
    • NEWS

    Quebec Judge Jean-Paul Braun Said Sex Assault Victim Probably 'A Little Flattered' By Attention

    Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee said she intends to pursue a complaint.

    10/25/2017 13:57 EDT | Updated 4 minutes ago
    Toronto Star via Getty Images
    A copy of The Canadian Criminal Code sits inside Courtroom 125 at Old City Hall in Toronto. A Quebec judge convicted Carlo Figaro, 49, last May of sexual assault.

    Quebec's justice minister says she'll file a complaint with the provincial judicial council over comments made by a judge about a 17-year-old sexual assault victim.

    Le Journal de Montreal reports today that Quebec court Judge Jean-Paul Braun noted the victim was a little overweight but had a "pretty face.''

    He added the young woman was probably even "a little flattered'' because of the attention the accused had shown her.

    Braun made the comments earlier this year during a sexual assault trial for a taxi driver eventually found guilty of attacking the teenage girl.

    Roundly criticized by politicians


    Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee called the judge's remarks unacceptable and said today she intends to pursue a complaint.

    Braun convicted Carlo Figaro, 49, last May of sexual assault and the cabbie will return to court in November for a sentencing hearing.

    He is appealing the verdict.

    Provincial politicians of all stripes weighed in on Wednesday, roundly criticizing the judge's comments as unacceptable.

    MORE:Carlo FigaroJean-Paul BraunNewsQuebec judgeQuebec justice ministerQuebec sex assaultStephanie Vallee