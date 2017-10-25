All Sections
    Shania Twain's 'Dancing With The Stars' Appearance Met With Social Media Criticism

    Many online commentators thought the singer looked different.

    10/25/2017 15:00 EDT | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Shania Twain's return to music may not be going as smoothly as planned.

    The Canadian superstar stopped by "Dancing With The Stars" on Monday night to be a guest judge and a performer.

    Social media's reactions to the appearance were mixed, to say the least, with many making comments about Twain's appearance, and suggesting that she'd been lip syncing.

    Others said she looked different and thought she'd had work done to her face.

    Mostly, they seemed unsatisfied with her judging abilities. Many said she overscored contestants and had a tendency to ramble when explaining her scores.


    But the country singer's devoted fans came to her defence and praised the performance, saying Twain looked great and pointing out that she'd gone through a long struggle with Lyme disease.

    And it was in definite contrast to the reaction to her cameo on "Broad City" earlier this season.

    Twain, 52, performed her new song "Soldier" on DWTS, which will be featured in the upcoming movie "Thank You For Your Service," starring Miles Teller.

    It's also a track on her first album in 15 years, "Now," which came out in September. During her break from music, Twain both battled Lyme disease and went through a divorce. She also developed dysphonia, according to Hollywood Life. The disorder can impact a person's ability to speak or sing.

    "I was very scared for a little while that I wouldn't sing again, ever," she told People over the summer. "I went through that moment, but I found a way. I found a way to do it."

    Despite the lukewarm reception to her "Dancing With The Stars" appearance, Twain is still riding high on the success of her latest release. "Now" debuted at number one, and in 2018, she will be embarking on a massive global tour to support the album.

