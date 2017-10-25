Shania Twain's return to music may not be going as smoothly as planned.

The Canadian superstar stopped by "Dancing With The Stars" on Monday night to be a guest judge and a performer.

Social media's reactions to the appearance were mixed, to say the least, with many making comments about Twain's appearance, and suggesting that she'd been lip syncing.

Yikes Shania Twain just so obviously lip sang on #DWTS. If you're gonna lip sing, I think you should at least use prerecorded live vocals cause studio vocals are so obvious that it's cringeworthy 😣 — All About Carrie (@allabout_carrie) October 24, 2017

Shania Twain isn't even pretending to be good at lip syncing right now... but I do like this song. #dwts #fail — kristin zukowski (@zuzu0202) October 24, 2017

What's worse? Shania Twain's judging skills or her lip syncing? #dwts — Amanda (@AmandaMHudson) October 24, 2017

Others said she looked different and thought she'd had work done to her face.

Whatever Shania Twain has done to her face, I am not a fan. Cheek implants and Botox? Ugh. She was so pretty. Just age naturally #DWTS — Stephanie McKeown (@stalkstephanie) October 24, 2017

Mostly, they seemed unsatisfied with her judging abilities. Many said she overscored contestants and had a tendency to ramble when explaining her scores.

Waiting for Shania Twain to put together a coherent sentence on #DWTS @DancingABC like... pic.twitter.com/qdbmcFGcN9 — Robin Carlson (@RobinStombaugh) October 24, 2017

Dear @DancingABC,



Please never, EVER invite Shania Twain again. This is painful.



Sincerely,

All #DWTS viewers — #BAREPOETRYPROJECT (@ImMarkAlexander) October 24, 2017

So Shania Twain came on #DWTS to hand out 9's and 10's with no specific dance training, and then lip sync her performance? K then. — Tenille Lafontaine (@RealTenille) October 24, 2017



But the country singer's devoted fans came to her defence and praised the performance, saying Twain looked great and pointing out that she'd gone through a long struggle with Lyme disease.

All of you criticizing @ShaniaTwain have no idea what it's like to live with Chronic Lyme Disease and what it does to you! #dwts — Sara-Jo Elverson (@CapeCod2011) October 24, 2017

What's with all the haters today!! I have only one word. Jealousy! @ShaniaTwain you were and always will be amazing! — veronique englebert (@jukebox1014) October 24, 2017

And it was in definite contrast to the reaction to her cameo on "Broad City" earlier this season.

RuPaul, Sandra Bernhard AND Shania Twain in the latest episode of Broad City. And that's not even why it's the best show on TV. — Andy (@andyetc) September 23, 2017

@ShaniaTwain girl can you come back and be a regular on Broad City? #whentheresaspark #yougottarideit — Ya Besfran Stellah (@jxsonkills) October 1, 2017

You were amazing on Broad City! This scene and "Yep. His dick is definitely broken," were my favorites.😂 (you can hear my laughter in this😅) pic.twitter.com/jAMfebbWsq — Hannah 🦉 (@hpatw) October 5, 2017

Twain, 52, performed her new song "Soldier" on DWTS, which will be featured in the upcoming movie "Thank You For Your Service," starring Miles Teller.

It's also a track on her first album in 15 years, "Now," which came out in September. During her break from music, Twain both battled Lyme disease and went through a divorce. She also developed dysphonia, according to Hollywood Life. The disorder can impact a person's ability to speak or sing.

"I was very scared for a little while that I wouldn't sing again, ever," she told People over the summer. "I went through that moment, but I found a way. I found a way to do it."

Despite the lukewarm reception to her "Dancing With The Stars" appearance, Twain is still riding high on the success of her latest release. "Now" debuted at number one, and in 2018, she will be embarking on a massive global tour to support the album.

