All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Couple Arrested After Authorities Find Their Baby's Maggot-Infested Body

    The infant was found in a baby swing.

    10/26/2017 15:35 EDT | Updated 51 minutes ago
    • Associated Press via CP
    Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office

    ALTA VISTA, Iowa — Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.

    Twenty-year-old Cheyanne Harris and 28-year-old Zachary Koehn were arrested Wednesday on charges of child endangerment and first-degree murder in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn. Court records don't list attorneys for either of them. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

    Authorities say in court records that deputies and medics called to the couple's Alta Vista apartment on Aug. 30 found Sterling dead in the swing. A medical examiner found maggots in his clothing and skin that indicated he hadn't had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat in over a week.

    Alta Vista is about 200 kilometres northeast of Des Moines.

    Also on HuffPost:

    Child abuse and pornography cases in Canada

    MORE:child abusechild deathchild neglectcrimeIowaNewsU.S.