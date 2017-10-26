The Disney Channel Is Finally Introducing Its First Gay Storyline

The Disney Channel is finally getting with the times. On Friday, the network will introduce its first gay storyline on the show "Andi Mack."

SO ready for season 2! #AndiMack A post shared by Andi Mack (@andimacktv) on Oct 18, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

While the tween series focuses on the title character, the show's one-hour Season 2 premiere will centre on one of Andi's best friends, 13-year-old Cyrus Goodman, who realizes he and Andi have feelings for the same boy.

But that's not even the best part. According to Cosmopolitan, in subsequent episodes, Goodman's storyline will focus on his coming out and explore how he figures out his feelings while dating a new girlfriend.

And another sneak peek of #AndiMack season 2! A post shared by Andi Mack (@andimacktv) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

"'Andi Mack' is a story about 'tweens' figuring out who they are," the Disney Channel said in a statement. "[Creator] Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it's appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity."

Following this announcement, Twitter quickly erupted in applause for the show, praising the Disney Channel for exploring this subject matter and normalizing complicated feelings regarding sexuality.

Very proud of Disney. This is going to help so many kids. https://t.co/JV8AbHe0A0 — Chris Nee (@chrisdocnee) October 25, 2017

This is wonderful to see. I remember how essential Marco on Degrassi was for me growing up. I'd love to one day hear stories about Cyrus on Andi Mack from this generation of gay kids. https://t.co/ulCCiVRSbl — The New Carly Beth🎃 (@salmattos) October 25, 2017

One user also gave a major shout out to the show for always making an effort to be inclusive and representative of all people and experiences.

honestly Andi Mack is bout a biracial family dealing with teenage pregnancy and they're introducing the first gay main character like — sarah // 22 (@skywaIkerjedis) October 25, 2017

good job Disney Channel for once — sarah // 22 (@skywaIkerjedis) October 25, 2017

The Walt Disney Company also released a statement regarding the new storyline. In part, it read, "Disney remains committed to continuing to create characters that are accessible and relatable to all children."

It's 2017, so it's about time the Disney Channel included a gay storyline. But that's not to say the network hasn't made some effort to normalize LGBTQ relationships in the past.

In 2014, the show "Good Luck Charlie" featured a young girl with two moms, and earlier this year, Disney XD quietly aired its first same-sex kiss onscreen during an episode of the animated show "Star vs. The Forces of Evil."

SO THIS WAS IN THE MOST RECENT EPISODE OF STAR VS THE FORCES OF EVIL THANK YOU AND GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/kok5gtER7Q — Jman Odyssey (@GreatJman1999) February 23, 2017

Additionally, back in March, the live-action "Beauty and the Beast" remake was the first Disney movie to feature a gay character.

"LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He's confused about what he wants," director Bill Condon previously told Attitude magazine. "It's somebody who's just realizing that he has these feelings."

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Feb 16, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

Although Disney has only made moves to increase LGBTQ representation onscreen this year, the company itself has always been inclusive.

According to The Atlantic, Disney World has been hosting Pride events since 1991 and the company has been offering health benefits to the partners of LGBTQ employees since 1995.

In the past, other networks have also included LGBTQ characters in their stories. For example, Nickelodeon's "Loud House" featured an interracial gay couple last year, and PBS' "Postcards from Buster" portrayed gay parents in 2012.

Time to make history indeed! First married gay couple on a Nickelodeon cartoon!https://t.co/CI5NPmd7JU — juno 🐓 (@harryetIouis) July 16, 2016

So while Disney is a little delayed in acknowledging and portraying LGBTQ characters, we're glad to see they are finally representing this group.

