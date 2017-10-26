Meadow Walker Is All Grown Up And Just As Gorgeous As Her Papa

Paul Walker would have been proud to see what a beautiful and thoughtful young woman his daughter has become. The "Fast and Furious" star passed away in a fiery car crash in November 2013, just weeks after Meadow's 15th birthday.

Four years later, Meadow is all grown up at 18 years old and is just as gorgeous as her famous dad. Here's what she looks like now:

Considering she inherited her father's stunning looks, it makes sense that the teen is pursuing a modelling career. E! News reports that the 18-year-old signed with Women Management, a professional modeling agency, this year.

While Meadow appears to be doing well, she hasn't forgotten her father. Since his death, the teen has continued to honour him in a number of ways.

In addition to paying sweet tributes to the late actor on social media, she also launched the Paul Walker Foundation in 2015.

I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world.

"Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill.

"I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others."

Walker often used his fame to support charities and even secretly created one of his own. The late actor founded Reach Out Worldwide, a non-profit for disaster relief, in 2010 following the earthquakes that left Haiti in devastation.

"He took [a team of first responders] there, out of his own pocket," JD Dorfman, the non-profit's operations manager, told the LA Times. "He saw the need, he saw the destruction and saw that he could do good."

Today, Meadow continues to "do good" (using just that tagline) like her father. Last month, she shared a photo of herself on the way to donate food at a local homeless shelter, and encouraged her fans to do something similar.

Last week, the 18-year-old also reached a settlement with Porsche, after filing a wrongful death lawsuit two years ago alleging that her father would have survived his car crash if the company had installed safety features properly.

Walker was in the passenger seat of a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT when the vehicle crashed in 2013. Both he and the driver, his friend Roger Rodas, were killed in the accident.

According to the lawsuit, Walker was alive following the car's initial crash, but died because he was trapped in the car when it "erupted into flames" due to the seatbelt design, ABC News reports.

While the lawsuit settlement will likely give Meadow some closure following her dad's death, she has unfortunately become a target of online harassment as a result. Teen Vogue notes that many who have attacked her appear to be Porsche fans and have called her "greedy" and "spoiled."

But despite this, fans of Walker's have sent well wishes to the teen and even praised her for following in her father's charitable footsteps.

