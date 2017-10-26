The U.K.'s Royal British Legion is kicking off its fundraising drive ahead of Remembrance Day with a different take on "In Flanders Fields."

Clusters of poppies were used to create lines from Canadian John McCrae's famous First World War poem. They were installed at several locations like Dunkirk Beach, the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London and Cardiff Bay, according to the foundation.

​Check out the project in the video embedded below:

The legion says its project aims to bring McCrae's work into "modern-day consciousness."

"'In Flanders Fields' was written after poppies bloomed on the battlefields of the First World War, despite the death and destruction around them," the legion said in a press release.

"It's that life force growing in the most difficult of circumstances that connects the poppy with a message of hope."

The project is part of the legion's Poppy Appeal, which is its biggest fundraising campaign of the year.