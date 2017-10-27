You've Been Washing Your Face Wrong This Whole Time

We get it — you want beautiful skin (who doesn't?), but your morning skincare routine usually consists of splashing some water on your face in between sips of coffee, or standing under the shower head and hoping for the best.

Thoroughly cleansing your skin is more important in the evening, anyway, when you want to remove all traces of that day's makeup and grime, right?

Wrong, according to a dermatologist.

Taking the time to properly cleanse your skin in the morning is just as important, dermatologist Natasha Cook told Daily Mail Australia this week. A simple "wash and go" isn't going to cut it.

"Cleansing in the morning is good to prepare for your application of your daily serums and skincare," Cook said.

It will act as an effective base and prepare your skin for that day's makeup application, she added. And taking care of your face, morning and night, is the key to a clear complexion, Cook said.

Dermatologists recommend a gentle cleanser.

Choosing the right cleanser is key

"The single biggest mistake I see people making is choosing the wrong cleanser," Cook said.

The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) recommends choosing products that are unscented or fragrance-free, do not contain common allergens, are non-comedogenic, and have a low potential for irritation. Brands such as Marcelle, Avene, and Garnier have products that have earned the CDA seal of approval.

It's also important to keep in mind your skin type when you're removing your makeup, dermatologist Julia Carroll previously told HuffPost Canada. Products with alcohol should be avoided by anyone with sensitive skin, Carroll said, and oil-based makeup removers should be avoided by those who break out easily.

What about double-cleansing?

Double-cleansing, or washing your face twice in one sitting, isn't always a bad idea, especially if you're wearing a lot of makeup or sunscreen, Cook told The Independent.

Double-cleansing can tackle different types of impurities.

Just be wary of over-cleansing, since that can irritate the skin and make acne worse, Cook said. She recommended using micellar water to pre-cleanse, and then use a gentle formula cleanser.

Micellar water is made up of tiny balls of cleansing oil molecules suspended in soft water.

"The idea is that micelles are attracted to dirt and oil, so they are able to draw out impurities without drying out the skin," dermatologist Hadley King previously told HuffPost. "Therefore, micellar water can be used as a facial wash, makeup remover and moisturizer all in one."

Also on HuffPost Canada: