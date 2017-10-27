It was written in the stars.

According to a royal commentator in the upcoming documentary "When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance," Prince Harry had a crush on now-girlfriend Meghan Markle two years before they met, reports Elle U.K.

Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle watch the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Katie Nicholl, a journalist and royal expert based in the U.K., reveals in the doc that the prince was a huge fan of Markle, 36, in the TV series "Suits," in which she plays paralegal Rachel Zane.

According to Nicholl, Harry, 33, had told friends that Markle was his "ideal woman" after watching the series, which is now in its seventh season.

He was single at the time, so she said, 'Harry, who's your ideal girl?' And he said 'Meghan Markle from 'Suits.'

"He had a crush on Rachel Zane two years before he met Meghan and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends," Nicholl says in the documentary.

"She [Harry's friend] told me she'd been on a night out with Prince Harry. He was single at the time, so she said, 'Harry, who's your ideal girl?' And he said 'Meghan Markle from 'Suits.'"

Cue our reaction:

The couple, who are said to be nearing an engagement, finally met in the summer of 2016, when Harry asked their mutual friend Markus Anderson, a consultant for Soho House, a private social club, to set up an introduction in London.

"He asked Markus if he could set up, not a date, but an opportunity for them to meet and that happened in one of the private rooms of Soho House," recounts Nicholl.

"There were about seven or eight of them altogether and it was a perfect opportunity for Harry and Meghan to come together in a really informal environment and actually talk."

Meghan Markle in "Suits."

She adds: "She was funny, feisty, confident and she wasn't swayed or knocked by the fact that he was Prince Harry. She thought he was terribly cute."

What came next is what royal fairy tales are made of.

Since that encounter, the couple have been going full-speed ahead with their relationship, from making their first public appearance together as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto this past September (where they engaged in a ton of PDA) to Markle's supposed introduction to the Queen just recently.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games in September.

The couple is also reportedly looking for a home together in London, with insiders saying that Markle will be moving to the bustling city full-time after she's wrapped up "Suits."

According to Vanity Fair, Markle has already met Harry's dad, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William.

And while an engagement is practically inevitable, a wedding most likely won't happen until later in 2018 because of certain other royal events that are happening, including the arrival of William and Kate Middleton's third child, which is due in April.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.

"William and Kate are expecting their third baby mid April, and Harry won't want to overshadow the birth of another prince or princess, and, of course, the Duchess will need some time to recover before she is at such a high-profile event. The most likely date is early summer 2018, which neatly ties in with Harry and Meghan's second anniversary," a source told Vanity Fair.

