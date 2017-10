Police in Collingwood, Ont. are asking for the public's help in identifying this man.

Police in Collingwood, Ont. are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The suspect approached the child at Walmart on Oct. 22, police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

