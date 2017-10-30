ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto is an exciting travel destination, no matter the season. But thanks to the city's thriving arts scene, mouthwatering food finds and myriad of festivals, Toronto is also the place to be this winter. Add in the fact that you get more Toronto for your money with a converted U.S. dollar, and your decision to travel north this season is that much more simple. In partnership with Tourism Toronto and Ontario Tourism, here are six pics of The 6ix that prove Toronto winters are what dreams are made of.

Light the way

Toronto's Historic Distillery District is simply gorgeous. With its beautifully restored buildings, quaint shops, and hip restaurants, it's the place you need to be. Try to book your trip between Nov. 16 and Dec. 23 as during those weeks, the cobble-stoned streets will be decorated with lights, garland and wooden food and art stalls for the Toronto Christmas Market. It's an annual event where performers, artisans and food vendors congregate to celebrate the season in the city's most magical streets.

Come the new year, the Toronto Light Festival's bold light displays brightens up the streets of the city with luminescent art. Bring your crew and take selfies once you find your light.

Walking in a winter wonderland

Toronto is the perfect setting for winter strolls with a loved one. With snow dusted atop century-year-old buildings and streets flanked with towering trees, it becomes the perfect spot to rekindle the flame. Take a stroll to Toronto's Harbourfront to watch the Spectacle of Lights where you can see the Toronto Music Garden illuminated with over 39,000 LED lights. You can also make your way to the Winter Stations at The Beaches to view installations from artists around the world. This year's theme is "RIOT" and explores themes of resistance and political upheaval.

Get your shopping on

There's no better time for some retail therapy than winter. And with everything from huge shopping malls like The Eaton Centre to Kensington Market's vintage stores, there's something for every shopaholic. During the winter season, Toronto's biggest department stores, like the Hudson's Bay flagship location on Queen Street, turn their storefront windows into a magical display of all things holiday. Take a trip to Santa's workshop or see stuffed animals magically come to life. It's the perfect activity for the whole family.

Also be sure to make your way to the famous Queen West and Bloor-Yorkville shopping areas to find hidden gems in designer and boutique shops. In Yorkville, stop by Holt Renfrew to see its Yuletide window display along with the impressive Christmas tree at William Ashley China, located just across the street.

Eat your way through the city

Toronto's culinary scene is always hot. From hole-in-the-wall finds, to high-end wine bars and restaurants, you'll only be limited by how much you can fit in your stomach. Toronto's restaurants are renowned for their global influences and extraordinary cooking talent. Enjoy Asian soul food at Patois or head to Pai to try the creamy Khao Soi -- a curry noodle dish you will surely fall in love with. Make sure to wear those stretchy pants!

Speaking of food, Winterlicious is a culinary festival that must be savoured. Food enthusiasts get to experience two weeks of mouth-watering events around the city and enjoy prix-fixe menus without breaking the bank.

Burn off all that food!

Toronto is a city that will keep you on the go. Lace up your skates and head over to the outdoor skating rink at the Evergreen Brick Works, Harbourfront Centre or Nathan Phillips Square where you'll not want to miss the annual Cavalcade of Lights.

When you book your trip to Toronto this winter, make sure to pack a fully-charged camera. You'll want to capture every magical moment. The deal is even sweeter for U.S. travelers who get more Toronto for your money with the converted dollar. See Toronto Now.