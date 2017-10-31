All Sections
    • PARENTS

    Justin Trudeau Dresses Up As Superman For Halloween Because Of Course

    This was inevitable.

    10/31/2017 14:59 EDT | Updated 25 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shows off his costume as Clark Kent, alter ego of comic book superhero Superman, as he walks through the House of Commons in Ottawa on Oct. 31, 2017.

    OTTAWA — It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's Justin Trudeau.

    The prime minister is disguised as Clark Kent as his Halloween alter ego for 2017.

    On his way to question period today, Trudeau descended the stairs sporting slicked-down hair and a blue suit with a bright red tie, surprising the assembled staff and journalists who were waiting for him.

    As he got to the bottom of the stairs, he opened his shirt to expose the Superman costume hidden underneath, quipping, "It had to be done."

    PM was Han Solo for 1st year in office


    Trudeau has a history of having fun with Halloween, choosing Han Solo of "Star Wars" fame for his first year in office.

    Last year he went as a pilot from the French children's book "Le Petit Prince," while his youngest son, Hadrien, went as the title character.

