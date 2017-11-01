FREDERICTON — Police in two New Brunswick cities are investigating separate reports of sharp objects being found in Halloween candy.

Fredericton police say a family that visited about 50 homes while trick or treating reported finding a needle in a candy bar after they got home last night.

Police investigating a foreign object reported in Halloween candy. https://t.co/l3UVZdb9Yy pic.twitter.com/upBpZpvfIz — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) November 1, 2017

Police in Bathurst say they also received a report that a nail was found in a chocolate bar.

Both departments released photos of the sharp objects.

In both cases the location where the candy came from is unknown and police are warning parents to carefully inspect all Halloween candy before allowing children to eat it.

Fredericton police spokeswoman Heidi Cyr says pills were found among candy in 2004 and 2015, but no charges were ever laid.

Also On HuffPost: