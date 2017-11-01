Saskatchewan Resident Nails What Canadian Courtesy Sounds Like In A Grocery Store

Many Canadians wholeheartedly embrace the polite stereotype, and now one Saskatchewan resident has proven just how true the label is.

In a single tweet, user Macceroni25 of Yorkton, Sask. nailed what typical Canadian courtesy sounds like in a grocery store.

The tweet, which reads "Said by every Canadian, in every single grocery store," was in response to another user's tweet, which reads, "just gonna SNEAK right past ya."

A screenshot of the tweet was also shared on Reddit, where many Canucks confirmed the user's statement. "It's true, I do say this all the time when I'm cutting in front of people," said one Redditor.

"Checking in from Edmonton this was a wall break for me," another added. "Holy crap I hear this so often. and say it so often."

One even joked, "Your level of Canadian depends on how long you extend the 'Sneak' for."

Believe it or not, the polite Canadian stereotype has been around for years, likely dating back to the Second World War, according to Robert Bothwell, a history professor at the University of Toronto.

"During the second war, we managed to get through the war without any really serious political problems at home," Bothwell previously explained to HuffPost Canada. "Of course, to that you can add that we were a prosperous country. Prosperity in a lot of ways is it's own attraction. If you look at Canada after 1940, and you see a fairly contented, well-governed middle class country... that's the way it would look from outside."

A post shared by Roots Canada (@rootscanada) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Despite this theory, Marcel Danesi, a semiotics professor at U of T, says there's no way to prove that Canadians really are as nice as the world thinks.

"You cannot anymore say this culture is subjectively more polite than the other," he told the Toronto Star in June. "They are different in how they interact."

Nonetheless, two-thirds of Canucks believe the stereotype is true, Maclean's reports.

#sorrynotsorry, but we'll never change.

A Canadian conversation:

Person 1 : hi sorry

Person 2 : sorry hi — Laurie Geneviève (@LauwBINX) October 31, 2017

Also on HuffPost: