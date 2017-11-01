Traci Genereaux is seen in this undated handout photo. RCMP have identified the remains found on a Salmon Arm, B.C., property as those of 18-year-old Genereaux.

SALMON ARM , B.C. — RCMP have identified the remains of a young woman that were found on a farm in British Columbia where a large-scale search has been underway for more than a week.

Police said no charges have been laid in connection with Traci Genereaux's death, which is being treated as suspicious.

An autopsy has been completed but the results are not being released, the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday evening.

Darcy Genereaux previously said his daughter went missing in May and the RCMP asked him for a blood sample last week.

Police are aided by a civilian with laser survey equipment searching a farm near Salmon Arm, B.C., on Oct. 23, 2017.

Police said the victim's family has been notified and they're being offered support from victim assistance workers.

Mounties began searching a rural property near Salmon Arm last month and announced the discovery of human remains on Oct. 21.

The investigation of the 10-hectare property located on Salmon River Road is ongoing and police said they're working to establish a timeline of Traci Genereaux's whereabouts on the days leading up to May 29 when she was last heard from in Vernon, B.C.

Her father has described Genereaux — who he said would have turned 19 on Oct. 4 — as artistic, funny and loud.

"She got out of her bad decisions, got back to being happy and she was the life of the party. She didn't need a party, she was just the life of it,'' he said in an interview earlier this week.

RCMP have said five women have gone missing in the same area of the north Okanagan in the past 20 months.

She was the life of the party. She didn't need a party, she was just the life of it. Darcy Genereaux

"All other families that have been publicly linked to the ongoing investigation by the media were also contacted and made aware of the investigational update,'' Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in the news release.

Police have not linked the property search with any ongoing investigation.

A forensics team specializing in recovering evidence was brought in to help last week and Mounties said the underwater recovery team had been conducting searches of the Salmon River, which runs through the property.

Police search a farm near Salmon Arm, B.C., on Oct. 23, 2017.

Police said due to the size of the property, number of out buildings and terrain, more resources and equipment have since been brought in.

A timeline of completing the search has not been set and police are calling the investigation "fluid.''

A title search shows the property is owned by Wayne and Evelyn Sagmoen.

It is not know whether they are related to Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, who was charged Oct. 17 with disguising his face with intent to commit an offence, uttering threats and weapons offences.

Police warned female sex workers of risk

The charges came after police issued a warning to "the general public and women sex workers'' about a possible risk around Salmon River Road after a incident on Aug. 28 when a woman was allegedly threatened with a firearm.

Police have not linked the search of the farm with the public warning.

Sagmoen's lawyer, Lisa Jean Helps, declined comment after her client appeared in court last week in Vernon.

"We are expecting that this may take some time to work its way through the justice system and we look forward to this all being litigated in front of a court of competent jurisdiction,'' she said.

Sagmoen is scheduled to appear in court in Vernon on Nov. 23.

Previously On HuffPost: