Seamus O'Regan stands during question period in the House of Commons on Oct. 16, 2017.

OTTAWA — Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O'Regan is recovering after emergency surgery.

His department says the minister underwent surgery Wednesday for a sudden and serious issue, but it wasn't life-threatening.

No further details were provided but the minister is expected to make a full recovery.

His department says he anticipates being able to attend the National Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa later this month.

The Nov. 11 commemoration mark O'Regan's first as the minister in charge of veterans' issues.

The Liberal MP from Newfoundland and Labrador was appointed to the position in August.

Earlier: