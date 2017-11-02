Whether you're participating in an office or family secret Santa gift exchange, unless you know your gift recipient really well, it can be hard to buy a great present that doesn't suck.

While at first glance it can seem tricky to find a thoughtful or fun gift that's under a certain dollar limit, there are actually tons of great gifts you can get for under $30 and even under $20 and $15, no matter whose name you pull from the bag.

To help you out, we perused some of our favourite online stores for a variety of secret Santa gift ideas that work for virtually anyone.

Check 'em out below.

1. Toque

Price: $24.50

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

2. Key fob

Price: $15

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

3. Taylor Swift 1989 on vinyl

Price: $21.99

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

4. British Columbia espresso cup

Price: $5.25

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

5. ID cuff bracelet

Price: $25

Where to get it: Etsy

6. Bath soak

Price: $24

Where to get it: Etsy

7. "Stranger Things" figure

Price: US$9.99

Where to get it: ThinkGeek.com

8. Henry Googly eye planter

Price: $8-$20

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

9. Exploding Kittens game

Price: $24.99

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

10. Whatever mug

Price: $12

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

11. Pug dog figures

Price: $10

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

12. Practical Magic: A Beginner's Guide to Crystals, Horoscopes, Psychics, and Spells

Price: $17.26

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

13. Alien invasion socks

Price: $12

Where to get it: Yo Sox

14. Monogram pouch

Price: $20.47

Where to get it: Aerie

15. Dessert plate

Price: US$14

Where to get it: Anthropologie

16. Starry night incense set

Price: US$14

Where to get it: Anthropologie

17. The Little Book of Hygge

Price: $15.04

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

18. The Hamilton Mixtape

Price: $13.99

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

19. The Anne of Green Gables Cookbook

Price: $14.99

Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters

20. Constellation notebook

Price: $8.80

Where to get it: Etsy

21. Cat pin

Price: $13.30

Where to get it: Etsy

22. Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell

Price: $25

Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters

23. "Wonder Woman" Blu Ray + DVD

Price: $24.99

Where to get it: Best Buy

24. Crazy Rich Asians

Price: $18.90

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

25. "Slay All Day" candle

Price: $10

Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters