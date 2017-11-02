Whether you're participating in an office or family secret Santa gift exchange, unless you know your gift recipient really well, it can be hard to buy a great present that doesn't suck.
While at first glance it can seem tricky to find a thoughtful or fun gift that's under a certain dollar limit, there are actually tons of great gifts you can get for under $30 and even under $20 and $15, no matter whose name you pull from the bag.
To help you out, we perused some of our favourite online stores for a variety of secret Santa gift ideas that work for virtually anyone.
Check 'em out below.
1. Toque
Price: $24.50
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
2. Key fob
Price: $15
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
3. Taylor Swift 1989 on vinyl
Price: $21.99
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
4. British Columbia espresso cup
Price: $5.25
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
5. ID cuff bracelet
Price: $25
Where to get it: Etsy
6. Bath soak
Price: $24
Where to get it: Etsy
7. "Stranger Things" figure
Price: US$9.99
Where to get it: ThinkGeek.com
8. Henry Googly eye planter
Price: $8-$20
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
9. Exploding Kittens game
Price: $24.99
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
10. Whatever mug
Price: $12
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
11. Pug dog figures
Price: $10
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
12. Practical Magic: A Beginner's Guide to Crystals, Horoscopes, Psychics, and Spells
Price: $17.26
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
13. Alien invasion socks
Price: $12
Where to get it: Yo Sox
14. Monogram pouch
Price: $20.47
Where to get it: Aerie
15. Dessert plate
Price: US$14
Where to get it: Anthropologie
16. Starry night incense set
Price: US$14
Where to get it: Anthropologie
17. The Little Book of Hygge
Price: $15.04
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
18. The Hamilton Mixtape
Price: $13.99
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
19. The Anne of Green Gables Cookbook
Price: $14.99
Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters
20. Constellation notebook
Price: $8.80
Where to get it: Etsy
21. Cat pin
Price: $13.30
Where to get it: Etsy
22. Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell
Price: $25
Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters
23. "Wonder Woman" Blu Ray + DVD
Price: $24.99
Where to get it: Best Buy
24. Crazy Rich Asians
Price: $18.90
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
25. "Slay All Day" candle
Price: $10
Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters