    • LIVING

    Secret Santa Gift Ideas Under $30 That Are Cool AF

    You're welcome.

    11/02/2017 13:02 EDT | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Whether you're participating in an office or family secret Santa gift exchange, unless you know your gift recipient really well, it can be hard to buy a great present that doesn't suck.

    While at first glance it can seem tricky to find a thoughtful or fun gift that's under a certain dollar limit, there are actually tons of great gifts you can get for under $30 and even under $20 and $15, no matter whose name you pull from the bag.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    To help you out, we perused some of our favourite online stores for a variety of secret Santa gift ideas that work for virtually anyone.

    Check 'em out below.

    1. Toque

    Indigo

    Price: $24.50

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    2. Key fob

    Indigo

    Price: $15

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    3. Taylor Swift 1989 on vinyl

    Indigo

    Price: $21.99

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    4. British Columbia espresso cup

    Indigo

    Price: $5.25

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    5. ID cuff bracelet

    Etsy

    Price: $25

    Where to get it: Etsy

    6. Bath soak

    etsy

    Price: $24

    Where to get it: Etsy

    7. "Stranger Things" figure

    ThinkGeek

    Price: US$9.99

    Where to get it: ThinkGeek.com

    8. Henry Googly eye planter

    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $8-$20

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    9. Exploding Kittens game

    Amazon

    Price: $24.99

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    10. Whatever mug

    urban outfitters

    Price: $12

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    11. Pug dog figures

    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $10

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    12. Practical Magic: A Beginner's Guide to Crystals, Horoscopes, Psychics, and Spells

    Amazon

    Price: $17.26

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    13. Alien invasion socks

    Yo Sox

    Price: $12

    Where to get it: Yo Sox

    14. Monogram pouch

    Aerie

    Price: $20.47

    Where to get it: Aerie

    15. Dessert plate

    Anthropologie

    Price: US$14

    Where to get it: Anthropologie

    16. Starry night incense set

    Anthropologie

    Price: US$14

    Where to get it: Anthropologie

    17. The Little Book of Hygge

    Amazon

    Price: $15.04

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    18. The Hamilton Mixtape

    Amazon

    Price: $13.99

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    19. The Anne of Green Gables Cookbook

    indigo

    Price: $14.99

    Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters

    20. Constellation notebook

    Etsy

    Price: $8.80

    Where to get it: Etsy

    21. Cat pin

    Etsy

    Price: $13.30

    Where to get it: Etsy

    22. Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell

    Indigo

    Price: $25

    Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters

    23. "Wonder Woman" Blu Ray + DVD

    Best Buy

    Price: $24.99

    Where to get it: Best Buy

    24. Crazy Rich Asians

    amazon

    Price: $18.90

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    25. "Slay All Day" candle

    Indigo

    Price: $10

    Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters

