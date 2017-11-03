Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, also known as Dr. Amir Ravesh, has been charged with sexually assaulting nine women at his Winnipeg walk-in clinic.

A Winnipeg doctor faces eight more sexual assault charges after more patients from his walk-in clinic came forward.

Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, 51, also known as Dr. Amir Ravesh, was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with eight counts of sexual assault.

The new alleged victims are between 24 and 69 years old. They all said the suspect assaulted them while treating them as patients. The alleged incidents happened between 2013 and 2017, with the most recent one happening last month.



The You! Medical Centres Walk-In Clinic where Dr. Amir Ravesh worked and allegedly assaulted at least eight women.

Ravesh was initially charged with one count of sexual assault last month after a 19-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted at a clinic while meeting with a doctor.

Police said she was alone in a treatment room when the doctor came in, closed the door and began touching her in an inappropriate manner. That touching escalated until she was "seriously sexually assaulted."

Ravesh turned himself in, and was released on a promise to appear.

"We do believe there may still be other victims out there and we would encourage anyone with information to contact our sex crimes unit," said Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray.

Murray said Ravesh was the only doctor at the clinic. The website for You! Medical Centres Walk In Clinic at 359 Johnson Ave. West had previously only listed Ravesh as a doctor.

He isn't currently practicing, the College of Physicians and Surgeons told CTV News Winnipeg.

With files from The Canadian Press

