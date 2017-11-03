This Woman's Baby Was Delivered By The Joker And The Photos Are ... No.

There's a lot to fear about childbirth.

The pain, the blood, the very real possibility that if you go into labour on Halloween your doctor will look like A TERRIFYING CLOWN FROM HELL.

And that's just what happened to Tennessee mom Brittany Selph when she went into labour on Oct. 31.

Oh, no big deal. Just the Joker holding your newborn and asking if you want to cut the umbilical cord. That's not chilling at all.

Yep, totally comforting to look down and see this between your legs:

Luckily, parents Justin and Brittany seem to have a pretty good sense of humour, possibly because this is their third child, and by now they know how to roll with the punches.

The Selphs said their Halloween delivery was an "awesome experience" for their family, according to photos posted Nov. 2 by News Channel 5 Nashville's Facebook page.

Those photos had been shared more than 700 times by the next morning, and viewed more than 1,300,000 times on Imgur.

Oaklyn Saige Selph was born at 8:20 p.m. on Halloween night at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tenn.

When the parents arrived at the hospital earlier that day, Dr. Paul Locus, a.k.a. the Joker, was in full costume. Locus went home briefly to help hand out Halloween candy, and offered to change out of his costume before he came back, but the couple said 'Nah,' according to BuzzFeed.

They... wanted... this?

Well. It certainly makes for a memorable birth.

But, yeah. If you weren't already afraid of childbirth, this should do it.

