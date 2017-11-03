Isabelle Lagace said she was angry and remorseful for getting involved in drugs.

A Quebec woman has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison in Australia for cocaine importation.

Isabelle Lagace was sentenced Friday in a Sydney courtroom.

Australian broadcaster Nine Networks reported that Lagace told the court she was taking responsibility for her actions and that they would haunt her for the rest of her life.

She also said she was angry and remorseful for getting involved in drugs.

A clerk at the New South Wales district courthouse says Lagace will be eligible for release in February 2021.

Two other Quebecers accused of importing cocaine into Australia aboard the same luxury cruise ship in 2016 have pleaded not guilty and will have their respective trials next February.

Authorities say the three boarded the MS Sea Princess in England and were arrested when the ship docked in Sydney in August 2016.

Australian authorities used sniffer dogs to find what they said was 95 kilograms of cocaine packed in suitcases with an estimated value of $30.5 million.