Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deliver remarks at a Liberal party fundraiser at the Laurier Club donor appreciation reception in Toronto on Nov. 2, 2017.

It was a picturesque November morning when a fresh-faced, gender-balanced Liberal cabinet walked the tree-lined pathway toward Rideau Hall to take their oaths of office.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal team officially mark two years of power.

But after a string of failed policy rollouts (and a certain finance minister's French-villa amnesia), the Liberals sure could use the "sunny ways" Trudeau famously resurrected in his victory speech.

On this episode of HuffPost Canada's politics podcast, Follow Up, Ottawa bureau chief Althia Raj runs through the promises kept and broken with Liberal strategist Greg MacEachern, former NDP national director Karl Bélanger, and prime minister Stephen Harper's former policy adviser Rachel Curran, two years into the government's mandate — and halfway to the general vote in 2019.

