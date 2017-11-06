All Sections
    • ALBERTA

    Anthony McClanahan, Former Calgary Stampeders Linebacker, Suspected Of Killing His Wife

    He was previously charged with kidnapping his son.

    11/06/2017 12:23 EST | Updated 3 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    Calgary Herald/Canadian Press
    Former Calgary Stampeders linebacker Anthony McClanahan poses wearing a neckbrace and holding up two footballs in Calgary in 1999.

    SALT LAKE CITY — Utah authorities say a former Calgary Stampeders linebacker is suspected of killing his wife.

    Prosecutors said in a news release Friday that Anthony D. McClanahan has been arrested but not yet charged in the death of Keri "KC" McClanahan. She was found Thursday in a Park City hotel with knife wounds to her throat.

    Anthony McClanahan was charged Friday with child kidnapping. Authorities say the 46-year-old took his 8-year-old son from an Arizona school on Oct. 3 without the mother's permission, then travelled through Nevada and Utah.

    He was apprehended in Utah on Oct. 12 and gave his son back. He bonded out of jail a week later.

    McClanahan is being held without bail, and it's unknown if he has a lawyer.

    McClanahan played for the Stampeders from 1995-1998

    Prior to turning professional, he was a linebacker at Washington State from 1991-1993.

