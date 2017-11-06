Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MP Denis Lemieux leave for a boat tour on the Saguenay river during a two-day caucus meeting, Aug. 25, 2016 in Saguenay Que.

OTTAWA — A Quebec Liberal MP has announced he's quitting politics for family reasons.

Denis Lemieux, who has represented the riding of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord since 2015, says he made the decision after careful consideration.

He made the announcement in a letter published today on his Facebook page.

The resignation comes a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said four byelections will be held Dec. 11 — one each in Newfoundland and Labrador, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

