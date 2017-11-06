THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
OTTAWA — A Quebec Liberal MP has announced he's quitting politics for family reasons.
Denis Lemieux, who has represented the riding of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord since 2015, says he made the decision after careful consideration.
He made the announcement in a letter published today on his Facebook page.
The resignation comes a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said four byelections will be held Dec. 11 — one each in Newfoundland and Labrador, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario.
