    • POLITICS

    Denis Lemieux, Quebec Liberal MP, Resigns After Byelections Announced

    He has represented the riding of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord since 2015.

    11/06/2017 12:50 EST | Updated 2 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MP Denis Lemieux leave for a boat tour on the Saguenay river during a two-day caucus meeting, Aug. 25, 2016 in Saguenay Que.

    OTTAWA — A Quebec Liberal MP has announced he's quitting politics for family reasons.

    Denis Lemieux, who has represented the riding of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord since 2015, says he made the decision after careful consideration.

    He made the announcement in a letter published today on his Facebook page.

    The resignation comes a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said four byelections will be held Dec. 11 — one each in Newfoundland and Labrador, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

