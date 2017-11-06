Everyone knows the Elf on the Shelf can get into quite a bit of mischief, despite the fact that he's supposed to be monitoring the kids for Santa leading up to Christmas. But regardless of this, children love seeing how cheeky their little scout can be!
So to give the kids something to really giggle about, we've rounded up 20 cheeky Elf on the Shelf ideas for you to try this year. We guarantee these ideas will amuse your kids, no matter their age!
Also on HuffPost:
MORE:easy elf on the shelfeasy elf on the shelf ideaself on the shelfelf on the shelf ideasnaughty elf on the shelfParentsSuggest a correction