    PARENTS

    Cheeky Elf On The Shelf Ideas That Will Get Your Kids Laughing

    Santa's little helper has a great sense of humour!

    11/10/2017 13:40 EST | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Everyone knows the Elf on the Shelf can get into quite a bit of mischief, despite the fact that he's supposed to be monitoring the kids for Santa leading up to Christmas. But regardless of this, children love seeing how cheeky their little scout can be!

    So to give the kids something to really giggle about, we've rounded up 20 cheeky Elf on the Shelf ideas for you to try this year. We guarantee these ideas will amuse your kids, no matter their age!





    A post shared by Shan McJingles (@shan_the_elf) on



    A post shared by Billy (@billy_theelf) on


    A post shared by Billy (@billy_theelf) on



    A post shared by anasergio (@anasergio) on


    A post shared by Jingle (@jingle_the_shelf_elf) on






    A post shared by @pinkpeonyhome on


    A post shared by @pinkpeonyhome on


