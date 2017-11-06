All Sections
    • LIVING

    Vancouver Woman Found The Most Canadian Way To Recycle Her Pumpkin

    This is genius, to be honest.

    11/06/2017 10:02 EST | Updated 5 hours ago
    knape via Getty Images

    Now that Halloween has come and gone, many have wondered what the best method is to get rid of their pumpkins. But one Vancouver woman has undoubtedly found the most Canadian (and genius) way to make sure her Halloween décor doesn't go to waste.

    Over the weekend, CBC journalist Manusha Janakiram shared a clip of her recycling method, writing: "And I woke up wondering what to do with our pumpkin. Apparently it's being taken care of."

    In a 30-second video, an adorable deer is seen eating the orange gourd on her porch.

    The clip has now gone viral on Twitter with more than 6,200 retweets. Many users have since praised Janakiram's accidental recycling method, and some also noted that they often feed their own pumpkins to wildlife so they don't go to waste.

    Some even joked that the deer eating the pumpkin is a sign that once Halloween ends, Christmas immediately arrives.

    Although many people might think there's no good use for carved pumpkins after Halloween, this isn't true at all. According to the National Wildlife Federation's blog, there are plenty of ways to recycle your pumpkin, including composting, planting the seeds, or turning it into a snack-o-lantern (a.k.a a bird feeder).

    Pinterest

    How do you recycle your pumpkin after Halloween? Let us know in the comments below!

