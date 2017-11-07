All Sections
    • ALBERTA

    5 Naked People Arrested At Scene Of Alberta Car Crash

    Police believe drugs and alcohol may have been a factor.

    11/07/2017 11:16 EST | Updated 51 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Rolf Hicker

    NISKU, Alta. — Mounties in Leduc, Alta., are searching for the naked truth after a bizarre collision on a rural road.

    Two vehicles collided near the industrial park in Nisku on Monday morning, landing one vehicle in the ditch.

    The twist, however, is that none of the five people in one of the vehicles was wearing any clothes.

    All five were placed under arrest, though four of them had to be taken to hospital.

    RCMP said the investigation is in its early stages, but it's believed the crash was not an accident, and that drugs and alcohol may be a factor.

