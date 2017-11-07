There are a million and one things that you could get your girlfriend for Christmas, but if you want to get her something truly special, it has to be unique. That means instead of a simple sweatshirt, you get her a graphic body diversity sweatshirt with adorable cats (that is, if she's into cats).
Here at HuffPost Canada, we love simple gift ideas that have a fun twist, so if you're short on ideas of what to get your SO this year, here are 25 great Christmas gifts for girlfriends that they're sure to love.
1. Body diversity sweatshirt
Price: $50
Where to get it: Mimi & August
2. Maps of the world calendar 2018
Price: $26
Where to get it: Anthropologie
3. Adidas bold age track jacket
Price: $100
Where to get it: Adidas
4. "Lord of the Rings" Frodo pop figure
Price: $14.75
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
5. We Are Never Meeting in Real Life
Price: $18.43
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
6. Cropped workout leggings
Price: $78
Where to get it: Titika
7. Drake poster print
Price: $8.24
Where to get it: Etsy
8. Furry sloth pillow
Price: $59
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
9. Crazy Rich Asians
Price: $18.90
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
10. Pug yoga tote bag
Price: $20.99
Where to get it: Society6
11. "The Fall" complete collection
Price: $60.19
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
12. Multicoloured striped scarf
Price: $29.90
Where to get it: Zara
13. Stemless wine glass
Price: $13.50
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
14. Vancouver Canucks NHL Jersey
Price: $130
Where to get it: Lids
15. Personalized constellation iPhone case
Price: $32.95+
Where to get it: Etsy
16. Satin floral baseball cap
Price: $21.90
Where to get it: Forever 21
17. Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Vol. 1
Price: $27.30
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
18. Urbanears Plattan ADV Wireless Headphones
Price: $85
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
19. Riverdale mug
Price: $17.32
Where to get it: Etsy
20. Jenny Bird risen collar
Price: $175
Where to get it: Jenny Bird
21. The Feminist Activity Book
Price: $16
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
22. Aromaom black Saje diffuser
Price: $71.96
Where to get it: Saje
23. Such a Nasty Woman tee
Price: $26.34
Where to get it: Etsy
24. Solange vinyl
Price: $39.98
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
25. My Bucket List journal
Price: $21
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
