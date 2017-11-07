There are a million and one things that you could get your girlfriend for Christmas, but if you want to get her something truly special, it has to be unique. That means instead of a simple sweatshirt, you get her a graphic body diversity sweatshirt with adorable cats (that is, if she's into cats).

Here at HuffPost Canada, we love simple gift ideas that have a fun twist, so if you're short on ideas of what to get your SO this year, here are 25 great Christmas gifts for girlfriends that they're sure to love.

1. Body diversity sweatshirt

Price: $50

Where to get it: Mimi & August

2. Maps of the world calendar 2018

Price: $26

Where to get it: Anthropologie

3. Adidas bold age track jacket

Adidas

Price: $100

Where to get it: Adidas

4. "Lord of the Rings" Frodo pop figure

Amazon

Price: $14.75

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

5. We Are Never Meeting in Real Life

Indigo

Price: $18.43

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

6. Cropped workout leggings

Price: $78

Where to get it: Titika

7. Drake poster print

Price: $8.24

Where to get it: Etsy

8. Furry sloth pillow

Price: $59

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

9. Crazy Rich Asians

Price: $18.90

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

10. Pug yoga tote bag

Price: $20.99

Where to get it: Society6

11. "The Fall" complete collection

Price: $60.19

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

12. Multicoloured striped scarf

Price: $29.90

Where to get it: Zara

13. Stemless wine glass

Price: $13.50

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

14. Vancouver Canucks NHL Jersey

Lids

Price: $130

Where to get it: Lids

15. Personalized constellation iPhone case

Price: $32.95+

Where to get it: Etsy

16. Satin floral baseball cap

Price: $21.90

Where to get it: Forever 21

17. Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Vol. 1

Amazon

Price: $27.30

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

18. Urbanears Plattan ADV Wireless Headphones

Price: $85

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

19. Riverdale mug

Price: $17.32

Where to get it: Etsy

20. Jenny Bird risen collar

Price: $175

Where to get it: Jenny Bird

21. The Feminist Activity Book

Price: $16

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

22. Aromaom black Saje diffuser

Price: $71.96

Where to get it: Saje

23. Such a Nasty Woman tee

Price: $26.34

Where to get it: Etsy

24. Solange vinyl

Urban Outfitters

Price: $39.98

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

25. My Bucket List journal

Price: $21

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

