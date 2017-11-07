All Sections
    • LIVING

    Christmas Gifts For Girlfriends That Are As Unique As They Are

    Simple ideas, but with a fun twist.

    11/13/2017 10:33 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    There are a million and one things that you could get your girlfriend for Christmas, but if you want to get her something truly special, it has to be unique. That means instead of a simple sweatshirt, you get her a graphic body diversity sweatshirt with adorable cats (that is, if she's into cats).

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Here at HuffPost Canada, we love simple gift ideas that have a fun twist, so if you're short on ideas of what to get your SO this year, here are 25 great Christmas gifts for girlfriends that they're sure to love.

    1. Body diversity sweatshirt


    Mimi & August

    Price: $50

    Where to get it: Mimi & August

    2. Maps of the world calendar 2018


    Anthropologie

    Price: $26

    Where to get it: Anthropologie

    3. Adidas bold age track jacket


    Adidas

    Price: $100

    Where to get it: Adidas

    4. "Lord of the Rings" Frodo pop figure


    Amazon

    Price: $14.75

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    5. We Are Never Meeting in Real Life


    Indigo

    Price: $18.43

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    6. Cropped workout leggings


    Titika

    Price: $78

    Where to get it: Titika

    7. Drake poster print


    Etsy

    Price: $8.24

    Where to get it: Etsy

    8. Furry sloth pillow


    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $59

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    9. Crazy Rich Asians


    Indigo

    Price: $18.90

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    10. Pug yoga tote bag


    Society6

    Price: $20.99

    Where to get it: Society6

    11. "The Fall" complete collection


    Amazon

    Price: $60.19

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    12. Multicoloured striped scarf


    Zara

    Price: $29.90

    Where to get it: Zara

    13. Stemless wine glass


    Indigo

    Price: $13.50

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    14. Vancouver Canucks NHL Jersey


    Lids

    Price: $130

    Where to get it: Lids

    15. Personalized constellation iPhone case


    Etsy

    Price: $32.95+

    Where to get it: Etsy

    16. Satin floral baseball cap


    Forever 21

    Price: $21.90

    Where to get it: Forever 21

    17. Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Vol. 1


    Amazon

    Price: $27.30

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    18. Urbanears Plattan ADV Wireless Headphones


    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $85

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    19. Riverdale mug


    Etsy

    Price: $17.32

    Where to get it: Etsy

    20. Jenny Bird risen collar


    Jenny Bird

    Price: $175

    Where to get it: Jenny Bird

    21. The Feminist Activity Book


    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $16

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    22. Aromaom black Saje diffuser


    Saje

    Price: $71.96

    Where to get it: Saje

    23. Such a Nasty Woman tee


    Etsy

    Price: $26.34

    Where to get it: Etsy

    24. Solange vinyl


    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $39.98

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    25. My Bucket List journal


    Indigo

    Price: $21

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

