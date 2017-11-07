With the holidays coming up, we'll all soon be tempted by decadent treats.

But if you, like us, want to seriously cut down on all that unhealthy eating while still enjoying life to the fullest (because food is one of life's greatest joys), then you're going to have to find an alternative that's just as tasty but maybe a little bit healthier.

And what better time to start eating better than right now, before you're plied with chocolate liqueurs and shortbread? (However, if we're being honest with ourselves, we're definitely going to dig into both of those desserts and more.)

If you're looking for yummy substitutes for sugar-filled, make-you-go-kinda-cuckoo treats, we have 15 life-changing healthy snacks that will make you put down that bag of chips.

A post shared by nomz (@nomzorganic) on Jun 14, 2016 at 7:12am PDT

These little balls of deliciousness are organic, vegan, gluten free and have no refined sugars. Our favourite? The Coconut Energy Bite, which is made of almonds, dates, pecans, cocoa, coconut, coconut oil, and sea salt. They're the perfect mid-afternoon snack when you need a pick-me-up and if we're being honest here, we snack on them every day.

Where to get it: Your local health food store, Whole Foods, Loblaws, Pusateri's, Noah's. Find more locations here.

A post shared by KIND Snacks (@kindsnacks) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Why settle for a granola bar that's packed full of sugar when you could have a mouth-watering multi-grain bar that's chewy, crunchy, and so healthy? It's a no-brainer.

Where to get it: Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys, Whole Foods, Well.ca, your local health food store.

A post shared by Naked Snacks (@mynakedsnacks) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

A subscription box service based in Vancouver, B.C., Naked Snacks delivers tasty and healthy snacks right to members' doorsteps. From orchard apple rings, and dried mango, to sweet sriracha crunch, there are tons of options for the discerning snack connoisseur.

Where to get it: NakedSnacks.ca

Every now and then we need to feel like a kid again... by eating chocolate pudding, natch. But because real chocolate pudding (mmm, pudding) is full of sugar, it's not the best snack to be eating on the regular. But Belsoy's organic soypudding hits that sweet spot. Not only is it 100 per cent plant-based but the puddings are also lactose-free. We'll take four.

Where to get it: Well.ca

We have our head in the clouds with these fluffy, crispy cloud eggs. Top a Lundberg Brown Rice Cake with a little avocado and this oh-so-fun egg creation for a breakfast you'll want to have every morning! A post shared by Lundberg Family Farms (@lundbergfarms) on Aug 10, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Rice cakes are such a simple but delicious snack in a pinch. These organic rice cakes are vegan, gluten-free and certified organic. They're perfect if you're looking for something on the saltier side.

Where to get it: Well.ca

You can't really go wrong with nuts (unless they're super salty or covered in chocolate) as they're a great source of protein, and rich in fibre and antioxidants. They're also high in the "good" fats, which have been shown to lower LDL cholesterol. These organic nuts are GMO-free, gluten-free, kosher, and delicious!

Where to get it: HealthyPlanetCanada.com, your local health food store.

Peanut Butter Whole Grain Clusters or Oats & Honey with Toasted Coconut Clusters? #TastyThursday #GlutenFree #HealthyGrainsClusters #Clusters #TakeYourPick A post shared by KIND Snacks (@kindsnacks) on Mar 9, 2017 at 4:34pm PST

We could honestly eat a whole bag of these babies, but even we admit that wouldn't be the healthiest thing to do. But if you do eat a few handfuls of these tasty clusters, you'd be filling your hot bod with nutrients such as oats, buckwheat, millet, amaranth, and quinoa coated in honey with a touch of toasted coconut. They're sweet, they come in a re-sealable bag, and they have zero trans fat!

Where to get it: Your local health food store, select grocery stores, Amazon.ca, Well.ca

Granola bars get a bad rap, and rightly so. Many of them are packed full of sugar and salt, and could be considered more of a meal than a snack. But Made Good bars are actually healthy and hit that sweet spot. Each bar contains the nutrients of one full serving of vegetables, and delivers beneficial antioxidants. Certified vegan and organic, all of Made Good's ingredients are ethically sourced.

Where to get it: Your local health food store, Well.ca

If you haven't had the pleasure of eating Harvest Snaps, what have you been doing with your life? Our favourites are the Snapea Crisps: crunchy, light, a bit salty, and a whole lotta flavour. Betcha can't eat just one.

Where to get it: Your local health food store, Costco, Whole Foods, Walmart.

A post shared by Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP® (@angiesboomchickapop) on Oct 26, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

Who doesn't love popcorn? Who doesn't love how buttery it is? (OK, most of us probably love all that butter, but people, it's so bad for you!)

That's where Angie's Boom Chicka Pop comes in. With 15 flavours (our favourites are Caramel & Cheddar mix and Cheddar Cheese) that suits everyone's tastebuds, this popcorn is not only full on flavour but low on calories. However, those flavours come at a cost: with 21g of sugar and 360mg of sodium per 2 1/4 cups, it's probably best to not pig out on the whole bag. One scoop, at 70 calories, should do you just fine.

Where to get it: Well.ca, Angie's website

These honey-flavoured graham crackers are the perfect snack to grab when you're on the go. Keep them in your bag as you're running errands or store them at your desk and you're sure to keep yourself content when you feel your tummy rumble. Made with organic wheat flour and organic cane juice, these crackers have no refined sugars, trans fat or saturated fat. So you can feel good about yourself as you devour them.

Where to get it: Walmart, Well.ca, Moberly Natural Foods

For those who want to get a bit more fruit in their diet, Made in Nature's sun-ripened mangoes will get the job done. These bite-sized snacks are filled with tons of fibre and that mouthwatering tropical flavour without added sugars or artificial anything.

Where to get it: Your local health food store, their website

Most people associate the word "chips" with ketchup, salt and vinegar, all-dressed or sour cream and onion. But here's what's what: chips can be made out of healthy stuff, too (fascinating, we know.) These gluten-free coconut chips (or "strips" as PRANA calls them), are perfect if you're looking for a snack that has a lot of flavour and natural sweetness. They're great for when you need a bit of a pick-me-up.

Where to get it: Your local health food store, their website, Well.ca

Almonds are a no-brainer when it comes to healthy snacks and NOW Real Food's raw almonds are hard to beat. Full of protein, fibre and the "good" kind of fat, these almonds are a great addition to your daily snack routine.

Where to get it: Your local health food store, NOW Real Food's website, Well.ca

Add "roasted" to any food and we'll eat it. These Barbecue Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas are nut free, gluten free, and high in fibre and protein. Basically, they're the perfect snack or topper to your favourite foods.

Where to get it: Your local health food store, Well.ca, Three Farmers website

Also on HuffPost: