With the holidays coming up, we'll all soon be tempted by decadent treats.
But if you, like us, want to seriously cut down on all that unhealthy eating while still enjoying life to the fullest (because food is one of life's greatest joys), then you're going to have to find an alternative that's just as tasty but maybe a little bit healthier.
And what better time to start eating better than right now, before you're plied with chocolate liqueurs and shortbread? (However, if we're being honest with ourselves, we're definitely going to dig into both of those desserts and more.)
If you're looking for yummy substitutes for sugar-filled, make-you-go-kinda-cuckoo treats, we have 15 life-changing healthy snacks that will make you put down that bag of chips.
1. Nomz Energy Bites
These little balls of deliciousness are organic, vegan, gluten free and have no refined sugars. Our favourite? The Coconut Energy Bite, which is made of almonds, dates, pecans, cocoa, coconut, coconut oil, and sea salt. They're the perfect mid-afternoon snack when you need a pick-me-up and if we're being honest here, we snack on them every day.
Where to get it: Your local health food store, Whole Foods, Loblaws, Pusateri's, Noah's. Find more locations here.
2. KIND Healthy Grains Bar
Why settle for a granola bar that's packed full of sugar when you could have a mouth-watering multi-grain bar that's chewy, crunchy, and so healthy? It's a no-brainer.
Where to get it: Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys, Whole Foods, Well.ca, your local health food store.
3. Naked Snacks
A subscription box service based in Vancouver, B.C., Naked Snacks delivers tasty and healthy snacks right to members' doorsteps. From orchard apple rings, and dried mango, to sweet sriracha crunch, there are tons of options for the discerning snack connoisseur.
Where to get it: NakedSnacks.ca
4. Belsoy Organic Chocolate Soypudding
Every now and then we need to feel like a kid again... by eating chocolate pudding, natch. But because real chocolate pudding (mmm, pudding) is full of sugar, it's not the best snack to be eating on the regular. But Belsoy's organic soypudding hits that sweet spot. Not only is it 100 per cent plant-based but the puddings are also lactose-free. We'll take four.
Where to get it: Well.ca
5. Lundberg Organic Brown Rice Cakes
Rice cakes are such a simple but delicious snack in a pinch. These organic rice cakes are vegan, gluten-free and certified organic. They're perfect if you're looking for something on the saltier side.
Where to get it: Well.ca
6. Inari Organic Whole Cashew Nuts
You can't really go wrong with nuts (unless they're super salty or covered in chocolate) as they're a great source of protein, and rich in fibre and antioxidants. They're also high in the "good" fats, which have been shown to lower LDL cholesterol. These organic nuts are GMO-free, gluten-free, kosher, and delicious!
Where to get it: HealthyPlanetCanada.com, your local health food store.
7. KIND Oats & Honey Clusters with Toasted Coconut
We could honestly eat a whole bag of these babies, but even we admit that wouldn't be the healthiest thing to do. But if you do eat a few handfuls of these tasty clusters, you'd be filling your hot bod with nutrients such as oats, buckwheat, millet, amaranth, and quinoa coated in honey with a touch of toasted coconut. They're sweet, they come in a re-sealable bag, and they have zero trans fat!
Where to get it: Your local health food store, select grocery stores, Amazon.ca, Well.ca
8. Made Good Chocolate Chip Organic Granola Bars
Granola bars get a bad rap, and rightly so. Many of them are packed full of sugar and salt, and could be considered more of a meal than a snack. But Made Good bars are actually healthy and hit that sweet spot. Each bar contains the nutrients of one full serving of vegetables, and delivers beneficial antioxidants. Certified vegan and organic, all of Made Good's ingredients are ethically sourced.
Where to get it: Your local health food store, Well.ca
9. Harvest Snaps Snapea Crisps
If you haven't had the pleasure of eating Harvest Snaps, what have you been doing with your life? Our favourites are the Snapea Crisps: crunchy, light, a bit salty, and a whole lotta flavour. Betcha can't eat just one.
Where to get it: Your local health food store, Costco, Whole Foods, Walmart.
10. Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Popcorn
Who doesn't love popcorn? Who doesn't love how buttery it is? (OK, most of us probably love all that butter, but people, it's so bad for you!)
That's where Angie's Boom Chicka Pop comes in. With 15 flavours (our favourites are Caramel & Cheddar mix and Cheddar Cheese) that suits everyone's tastebuds, this popcorn is not only full on flavour but low on calories. However, those flavours come at a cost: with 21g of sugar and 360mg of sodium per 2 1/4 cups, it's probably best to not pig out on the whole bag. One scoop, at 70 calories, should do you just fine.
Where to get it: Well.ca, Angie's website
11. Annie's Organic Honey Bunny Grahams
These honey-flavoured graham crackers are the perfect snack to grab when you're on the go. Keep them in your bag as you're running errands or store them at your desk and you're sure to keep yourself content when you feel your tummy rumble. Made with organic wheat flour and organic cane juice, these crackers have no refined sugars, trans fat or saturated fat. So you can feel good about yourself as you devour them.
Where to get it: Walmart, Well.ca, Moberly Natural Foods
12. Made In Nature Organic Dried Mangoes
For those who want to get a bit more fruit in their diet, Made in Nature's sun-ripened mangoes will get the job done. These bite-sized snacks are filled with tons of fibre and that mouthwatering tropical flavour without added sugars or artificial anything.
Where to get it: Your local health food store, their website
13. PRANA Organic Classic Original Coconut Strips
Most people associate the word "chips" with ketchup, salt and vinegar, all-dressed or sour cream and onion. But here's what's what: chips can be made out of healthy stuff, too (fascinating, we know.) These gluten-free coconut chips (or "strips" as PRANA calls them), are perfect if you're looking for a snack that has a lot of flavour and natural sweetness. They're great for when you need a bit of a pick-me-up.
Where to get it: Your local health food store, their website, Well.ca
14. NOW Real Food Raw Almonds
Almonds are a no-brainer when it comes to healthy snacks and NOW Real Food's raw almonds are hard to beat. Full of protein, fibre and the "good" kind of fat, these almonds are a great addition to your daily snack routine.
Where to get it: Your local health food store, NOW Real Food's website, Well.ca
15. Three Farmers Roasted Chickpeas
Add "roasted" to any food and we'll eat it. These Barbecue Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas are nut free, gluten free, and high in fibre and protein. Basically, they're the perfect snack or topper to your favourite foods.
Where to get it: Your local health food store, Well.ca, Three Farmers website
