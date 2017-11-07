A hero. Freedom. Peace.

While the daily photo challenges that Veterans Affairs Canada posed to Canadians this November might seem abstract, the responses have been nothing short of moving.

At the beginning of the month, the government agency started an "11 Days of Remembrance" social media campaign. Using the hashtag #CanadaRemembers, Veterans Affairs Canada is asking Canadians to post photo responses to daily challenges such as "a poppy," and "red."

Show us #CanadaRemembers by taking part in our "11 Days of Remembrance" photo-a-day challenge. pic.twitter.com/UU0TrMky92 — Veterans Affairs CA (@VeteransENG_CA) October 30, 2017

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the photo challenge was "a community cenotaph or memorial."

Plaque on cenotaph at #Teeswater Ontario. Alexander Bannerman was my Great Great uncle he had 2 brothers who survived WW1 pic.twitter.com/BopQe3eX1w — Jay (@brycebeef) November 7, 2017

#Canadaremembers A post shared by Mike Siewert (@mdsiewer) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:25am PST

Day 7 of 11 Days of Remembrance. National War Memorial last night in Ottawa #CanadaRemembers #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/JX4dbvb5lQ November 7, 2017

The day before, it was "peace."

#Day6 of 11 Days of Remembrance... We want to see a symbol of peace or a peaceful moment in your day. #CanadaRemembers A post shared by Veterans Affairs Canada (@veteransaffairscanada) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:36am PST

#Day6 Peace - no greater peace to be had then the sound of the ocean. Halifax Harbour looking out from the Sailors Memorial pic.twitter.com/x1A9NwDQsD — Glynis Mullen (@GlynisMullen4) November 6, 2017

Not a picture, but every day with my wife in Canada helps bring me peace — Ryamos Suandables (@Ryamosgames) November 6, 2017

"Every year in November, we stop to remember, salute and honour Canada's veterans and active duty personnel," Veterans Affairs Canada wrote on their website.

"This year, we hope that Canadians from coast to coast to coast will join us to pay tribute to our heroes for their service and sacrifice. Let's start a social media movement that tells our veterans that #CanadaRemembers."

The agency also provides social media resources to encourage Canadians to change their Facebook cover photo, add a poppy to their profile photo, show their support, and update their Twitter background.

The "Photo-a-Day" challenges so far have also included "Passchendaele," "freedom," "favourite wartime book, poem or movie," and "red."

Feeling safe and having the ability to drive coast to coast across this beautiful and free country. pic.twitter.com/ADmXAvSvTB — yvonne (@oursacredbreath) November 4, 2017

Letter home from Byron Holder (G27159 NB Rangers) to his friend Russell White, Feb 20, 1944. Byron died 7 mths later. #CanadaRemembers pic.twitter.com/kE11RToMjF — Chris White (@ChrisWh01534176) November 1, 2017

The final challenge, on Nov. 11, will be to post a photo of "a Ceremony of Remembrance or a moment of silence."

