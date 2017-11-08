Oprah Gives Her Stamp Of Approval To This Canadian Sleepwear Company

Oprah Winfrey arrives at the taping of 'Queen Sugar After-Show' on November 7, 2017 in California.

Everyone knows Oprah's stamp of approval is gold, which is why we can't help but freak out at the fact that the talk show queen has named a Canadian sleepwear company as one of her favourite things.

This year, The Sleep Shirt, a Vancouver- and Montreal-based sleepwear company, made the TV host's famous list. Specifically, Oprah noted the Blue Oxford Stripe Shirt as one she would wear as a stylish addition to a day outfit or for simply lounging at home.

"One of our editors wore this oxford cotton sleep shirt to the office with sandals and looked terrific," the 63-year-old revealed. "I'd relax in it at home or wear it as a cover-up. There might even be a few people who'd actually sleep in it."

Naturally, Sleep Shirt creator Alexandra Suhner-Isenberg was thrilled when she heard Oprah's positive review of her nightwear.

"She's such an influential figure, and there hasn't been a single person who hasn't been like 'oh my god' when we tell them the news," the designer told Flare. "To be recognized by such a major person and influencer is so great."

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Nov 2, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Suhner-Isenberg modelled her nightwear after a 19th-century chemise she found at a vintage menswear store in London. She then founded her company in 2012 and has been creating stylish, oversized unisex sleepshirts ever since.

And thanks to the sleepwear trend, the designer's clothes have only been gaining in popularity over the years. Besides Oprah's list of favourite things, The Sleep Shirt has also been featured on Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle site, Goop.

A post shared by The Sleep Shirt (@thesleepshirt) on Aug 22, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

Back in 2012, Suhner-Isenberg told the Vancouver Sun, "In terms of why people love them, we haven't reinvented the wheel, and you can find other brands that do night shirts, but we're known for them, and it's a great product."

Plus, if it's Oprah-approved, you know it's gotta be good!

