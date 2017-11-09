All Sections
    • NEWS

    Olivia Hall-Davis, Teen Charged With Second-Degree Murder, Sought By Ontario Police

    It's an unusual public warning.

    11/09/2017 10:05 EST | Updated 16 minutes ago
    Hamilton Police Service
    Olivia Hall-Davis has breached her bail conditions after being charged with second-degree murder.

    Police in Hamilton, Ont. have been granted special permission to release the identity of a minor released on bail, who they say is "dangerous to others."

    Olivia Hall-Davis, 16, and two other young offenders were charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old man earlier this year, according to a police press release Thursday.

    Hall-Davis was freed on bail on Sept. 6 under strict conditions, including living with a surety in Toronto.

    She is currently wanted by Toronto police for breaching her bail conditions on Oct. 25. Police believe she is still in the city.

    Robbery situation 'escalated'


    Hall-Davis was charged with murder after the death of Hayder Qasim-Rushdi in April, according to CBC News.

    The Ontario man died of his injuries in hospital two days after a robbery situation escalated, police said. Three people, including Hall-Davis, were arrested.

    Anyone with information on Hall-Davis's whereabouts is located can call Toronto police at 416-808-1200 or the Hamilton Police Service at 905-546-4925.

