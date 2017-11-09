Olivia Hall-Davis has breached her bail conditions after being charged with second-degree murder.

Police in Hamilton, Ont. have been granted special permission to release the identity of a minor released on bail, who they say is "dangerous to others."

Olivia Hall-Davis, 16, and two other young offenders were charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old man earlier this year, according to a police press release Thursday.

Hall-Davis was freed on bail on Sept. 6 under strict conditions, including living with a surety in Toronto.

She is currently wanted by Toronto police for breaching her bail conditions on Oct. 25. Police believe she is still in the city.

Robbery situation 'escalated'

Hall-Davis was charged with murder after the death of Hayder Qasim-Rushdi in April, according to CBC News.

The Ontario man died of his injuries in hospital two days after a robbery situation escalated, police said. Three people, including Hall-Davis, were arrested.

Anyone with information on Hall-Davis's whereabouts is located can call Toronto police at 416-808-1200 or the Hamilton Police Service at 905-546-4925.

