    Terry Crews Files Police Report About Alleged Groping By Hollywood Exec

    He said hearing reports of dozens of allegations against Harvey Weinstein brought back his own trauma.

    11/09/2017 10:29 EST | Updated 32 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Danny Moloshok / Reuters
    Terry Crews arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California Jan. 12, 2014.

    LOS ANGELES — Actor Terry Crews has filed a police report after saying he was sexually assaulted by a high-level Hollywood executive.

    Los Angeles police Officer Sal Ramirez said that Crews had filed a report on Wednesday, though Ramirez would not give the subject of the report.

    But Crews confirmed for a TMZ cameraman as he walked out of the LAPD Hollywood station that it was about the groping he described last month, and said he also plans a lawsuit.

    Crews said hearing reports of dozens of allegations against Harvey Weinstein brought back his own trauma and encouraged him to speak out.

    He said he was at a Hollywood function last year with his wife when the male executive, who he has not identified, "groped my privates."

    A representative for Crews did not respond to an email message seeking comment.

    Crews stars in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" on Fox.

