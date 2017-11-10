A Stanford University School of Medicine study found that frequent marijuana use does not impair sexual motivation but is instead associated with more sex.

A new study from the Stanford University School of Medicine suggests that pot users have sex more often than people who smoke less or not at all.

The findings, published last month in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, run contrary to experts who say that toking up impairs libido and performance, reduces sperm count and increases sexual dysfunction.

Men who got high on pot told the study they were having sex an average of 6.9 times a month, while men who didn't use marijuana had sex 5.6 times in the same period.

Female pot users were having around sex seven times a month compared to non-users who only had sex sx times a month.

On the other hand, women reported having more sex than men regardless of whether they smoked up or not. Female daily pot users had sex an average of 7.1 times a month, compared to non-users who had sex six times a month.

"Frequent marijuana use doesn't seem to impair sexual motivation or performance. If anything, it's associated with increased coital frequency," said the study's senior author, Dr. Michael Eisenberg, in a press release.

Before you go thinking that smoking more weed means you'll be having more sex — don't.

"It doesn't say if you smoke more marijuana, you'll have more sex," Eisenberg said. However, it's possible that weed fosters more sexual activity because the study showed the frequency of sex rose steadily with an increase in marijuana use.

"The overall trend we saw applied to people of both sexes and all races, ages, education levels, income groups and religions, every health status, whether they were married or single and whether or not they had kids," Eisenberg said.

That trend remained even if people took other drugs like cocaine or drank alcohol.

First study looking at pot-sex frequency

This was the first study that examined the relationship between how often people in the U.S. have sex and their weed habits, according to the school.

Doctors from Stanford used the National Survey of Family Growth, which compiled data from over 28,000 women and just under 23,000 men in America, ranging from 25 to 45 years old. The survey was administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and results were tracked from 2002 to 2015.

