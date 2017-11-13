All Sections
    LIVING SPONSORED FEATURE

    The Only Gift Guide You Need This Holiday Season

    11/20/2017 09:52 EST | Updated 1 hour ago
    TARIK KIZILKAYA via Getty Images

    Looking for great holiday gift ideas for the favourites on your list — but don't want to break your budget? In partnership with Indigo.ca, we've rounded up the best presents under $75. These gift ideas are stylish, classy and every one tells a story. What more could you ask for this holiday season?

    Indigo

    Pack Up In Style
    Available exclusively at Indigo, this classic black Quilted Weekender bag is ideal for any holiday getaway. Designed in durable quilted nylon and complete with a removable crossbody strap, this carryall is perfect for travelling light this Christmas.

    $59.50

    Indigo

    Feel Fine In Fleece
    Get comfy and cozy this holiday with our fleece throw! Made with easy-care yarns, this fleece is perfect for indoors or out this Christmas — whether you're keeping warm at the game or reading books by the fire.

    $49.50

    Indigo

    Get Your Tea On
    This holiday season, make that perfect hot beverage with the Perfect Tea Mug. Whether at home, work or the cabin, this generously-sized mug comes with a fitted lid and integrated stainless steel infuser to ensure perfectly-brewed tea (and no stray leaves) every time. Adorned with a vibrant sunny ski hill scene, the Perfect Tea Mug is sure to brighten up any winter day this holiday.

    $22.50

    Indigo

    Say Action!
    Ideal for the movie lover on your holiday list, this retro My Cinema Lightbox is a new way to show your creativity. With interchangeable clear plastic letters and characters that you can slide in and out, you can create words and imaginative phrases on your own mini marquee.

    $59.50

    Indigo

    Tote-ally Cool!

    This bag is perfect for a woman on the go. It's generously sized which means it can carry everything you could possibly need in a day. The best part is that it comes in both a floral pattern and in matte black to suit any aesthetic.

    $49.50

    Indigo

    Joy To The World
    That guy or girl on your Christmas list will appreciate this exuberant snow globe featuring sculptural text and swirling gold and coloured flakes that dazzle when shaken.

    $29.50

    Indigo

    Wine Time
    It's always time for Wine O'Clock! Perfect for sipping both red and white wines, this classic stemless wine glass features gold text that lets everyone know what time it is.

    $18.00

    Indigo

    Gift A Glow
    Light up the face of your favourite person with this Neon Christmas Tree Lamp. This gift is classy, stylish and makes for a cool addition to any holiday design. Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow.

    $69.50

    Do all your holiday shopping at Indigo, where every gift tells a story. It will be your one-stop for the most unique gifts. Shop in store or online.

