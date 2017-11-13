More Episodes Of 'Gilmore Girls' Might Be Coming

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham attend the premiere of 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' Nov. 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

This calls for coffee.

Everyone's favourite fast talking mother-daughter duo and the impossibly charming town they call home might be back to delight us for another season.

"Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino revealed this week that she negotiated the "freedom" to make more episodes despite her recent deal with Amazon. The popular seven-season series and the four-part revival are currently available on rival streaming service Netflix.

Last year's Netflix revival of the television series, which ran from 2000 to 2007, left fans hanging with the surprise announcement from Rory (played by Alexis Bledel) that she was pregnant right before the credits rolled. At the time, Bledel and costar Lauren Graham (who plays Bledel's mother, Lorelai) said the reveal felt more like a cliffhanger than an ending.

Which gave us hope.

But another revival seemed unlikely after Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel Palladino signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Studios in September.

Liza Well, Danny Strong, Sean Gunn, Kelly Bishop, Yanic Truesdale, Scott Patterson, Tanc Sade, Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, Matt Czuchry and Keiko Agena attend the premiere of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

This week, Sherman-Palladino gave us all an early Christmas gift by hinting that new episodes are "definitely possible."

"We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it," Sherman-Palladino told RadioTimes.com.

"So it would just have to be the right circumstances, and that we're all sort of in the same drunken mood together to go repaint Stars Hollow again. Because we had to repaint Stars Hollow, and we'll have to repaint it again. But it's definitely possible."

That "drunken mood" isn't so hard to imagine, because it sounds like Sherman-Palladino has become friends with Bledel, Graham, and Kelly Bishop (who plays Lorelai's mother, Emily Gilmore).

"I saw Lauren and Kelly — we had lunch last week. I talked to Alexis the week before," Sherman-Palladino said.

This sounds as promising as Rory's journalism career... err...

Well. It sounds hopeful, anyway. And gives us an excuse to binge watch the show from beginning to end once again.

Not like we needed one.

Also on HuffPost: