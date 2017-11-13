As we head into the holiday season, several beauty and skin care brands have released an exciting range of must-have gift sets that have us swooning — not just because they make great holiday gifts for others, but for ourselves as well.

Here are just a few of our favourite holiday beauty sets.

1. The Body Shop's 25 Days Of Game Changing Advent-Ures

It's always exciting to see what The Body Shop releases for the holidays. This year, their advent calendar comes with a playful twist. Apart from a selection of much-loved beauty and skin care treats, each box comes with a feel-good action to complete every day. At the end of the 25 days (a.k.a. Christmas), you can turn the boxes over for a fun family Christmas trivia night. A gift that keeps on giving gets five stars in our books.

Where to get it: The Body Shop, $99

2. Sephora Collection's House of Lashes x Lash Story Pro Edition

Sephora

This Christmas season, give a beauty junkie the power of seduction with this set from Sephora Collection. It includes 12 handcrafted lashes that are cruelty-free and lets your eyes do the talking. The holidays just got naughtier with this gift set.

Where to get it: Sephora, $180

3. Fenty Beauty's Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette

All we can say is SHOOK. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has taken the beauty world by storm. The Fenty holiday collection is infused with smoky, shimmery and sheer colours to create flawless 3D looks. The eyeshadow palette has 14 stardust shades to give you the diva look inspired by Rihanna herself. Go slay!

Where to get it: Sephora, $69

4. Benefit Cosmetics' Beauty & the Bay

Benefit Cosmetics has never shied away from releasing fancy, eye-catching gift sets. Their packaging makes gifting a whole lot of fun. This Beauty and the Bay set includes a full-sized high brow pencil for celebrity-like perfection; mascara, to make your partner weak in their knees; and their hero product, the hoola bronzer, to contour like a Kardashian. It also includes a mini high beam liquid highlighter for that dewy glow. Who says you can't gift yourself this holiday season?

Where to get it: Benefit Cosmetics, $49

5. NARS' Veil Cheek Palette

The NARS holiday collection is inspired by the art of American visual artist Man Ray. There are several pieces which express individuality, and these are a great option for the ultimate beauty lover. One that we adore is the Veil Cheek Palette for contouring and highlighting. The three limited shades are Laguna Sun Wash Diffusing Bronzer, Lovesick Blush in watermelon and Surreal Highlighter in bronze rose. All hail the cheeky chic palette.

Where to get it: Hudson's Bay, $62

6. Omorovicza's Moor Mud Set

If you haven't tried Omorovicza, you're clearly missing out. The ingredients come straight from the mineral-rich thermal waters of Hungary, which is believed to have powerful healing properties that leave you with younger-looking skin. This popular celebrity-approved brand has a wide selection of holiday favourites to spoil the loved ones in your life. Specifically, the Moor Mud Set purifies and detoxifies skin. It includes a thermal cleansing balm, a deep cleansing mask and a refining facial polisher. (Psst... spoil yourself with this one.)

Where to get it: Sephora, $160

7. Ole Henriksen's 12 Days of OLE Glow Skincare Advent Calendar

Another advent calendar we're obsessed with comes from skin care brand Ole Henriksen, which has a range of mini favourites for 12 glow-worthy days. The set includes the bestselling Truth Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer, Transforming Walnut Scrub and more. These skin care gems are a great gift option for the special lady in your life. Our moms have already bribed us for this one.

Where to get it: Sephora, $82

8. Saje's 12 Days of Wellness

For those who enjoy using Saje diffusers, the holiday season just got more exciting thanks to the release of a diverse range of diffuser blends. The 100 per cent natural, vegan brand brings wellness and serenity for the holidays, and the limited-edition blends feature ingredients from around the world. Namaste, friends.

Where to get it: Saje, $109.95

9. Kat Von D's Everlasting Obsession Lip Liner (Collector's Edition)

Obsessed? Yes! The Kat Von D holiday collection is surreal, especially this 15-shade lip liner collector's edition. It also features original scrollwork handdrawn by Kat, and you get two new exclusive shades. The lip liners are water resistant and come in a bold assortment of colours from neutrals to pops. Don't you just love the holidays?

Where to get it: Sephora, $270

10. Jean Paul Gaultier's Classique & Le Mâle fragrance

The two new Christmas eau de toilette sprays from Jean Paul Gaultier are Classique for women and Le Mâle for men. The famous busts are back in an adorable snow globe for him and her. While the men's spray is warm and spicy, the women's fragrance has notes of ginger and orange blossom. A holiday item for the "it" couple, no?

Where to get it: Hudson's Bay — Classique, $120; Hudson's Bay — Le Mâle, $105

11. Fresh Beauty's Mask Wardrobe Collection

A tailor-made facial comes our way this year with four of Fresh Beauty's bestselling masks: Sugar Face Polish to buff and hydrate the skin; Rose Face Mask to soothe and tone; Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask for smoother, healthier skin; and Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask for a healthy glow. Who needs a spa with this heavenly delight?

Where to get it: Nordstrom, $94.46

