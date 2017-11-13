All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Jagmeet Singh's Tweets Are Begging To Be Turned Into Motivational Posters

    Coming soon to your Instagram feed.

    11/13/2017 14:16 EST | Updated 21 minutes ago
    Mark Blinch / Reuters
    Federal NDP Leader and motivational quote generator Jagmeet Singh poses in Brampton, Ont. on July 1, 2017.

    Your weekend ended before you got to enjoy it and now the monotonous monster that is Monday stands in your way.

    Even worse, your favourite daily routine of watching question period in the House of Commons is on hold, because MPs aren't in Ottawa this week.

    To keep your spirits up, we've crafted some inspirational posters to keep you marching through the week — and they're all based on tweets from federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

    On the journey to greatness:


    HuffPost Canada

    On our collective humanity:


    HuffPost Canada

    On the importance of work:


    HuffPost Canada

    And just how precious life is:


    HuffPost Canada

    Incredible. Thank you, Jagmeet.

    Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also have some poster-worthy quotes, of course, just maybe not as ... poetic, shall we say, as their NDP counterpart.

    Here's Trudeau, on protecting our planet:


    HuffPost Canada

    And last but not least, here's Scheer, on being careful with raw ambition:


    HuffPost Canada

