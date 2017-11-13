Jagmeet Singh's Tweets Are Begging To Be Turned Into Motivational Posters

Federal NDP Leader and motivational quote generator Jagmeet Singh poses in Brampton, Ont. on July 1, 2017.

Your weekend ended before you got to enjoy it and now the monotonous monster that is Monday stands in your way.

Even worse, your favourite daily routine of watching question period in the House of Commons is on hold, because MPs aren't in Ottawa this week.

To keep your spirits up, we've crafted some inspirational posters to keep you marching through the week — and they're all based on tweets from federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

On the journey to greatness:

Rise and grind my friends



You and your dreams are worth it October 26, 2017

On our collective humanity:

As human beings,



though many people would have us believe otherwise,



there's far more that unites us than divides us October 27, 2017

On the importance of work:

Love the hustle more than the destination July 10, 2017

And just how precious life is:

This life is the most precious gift we have — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 14, 2017

Incredible. Thank you, Jagmeet.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also have some poster-worthy quotes, of course, just maybe not as ... poetic, shall we say, as their NDP counterpart.

Here's Trudeau, on protecting our planet:

We're all on this planet together. During #EarthHour and every day thereafter. Read more: https://t.co/0IPjVRfM0X pic.twitter.com/OdJnAAwKnd — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 20, 2016

And last but not least, here's Scheer, on being careful with raw ambition:

So thirsty. So afraid of drinking too much water... — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) June 14, 2012

