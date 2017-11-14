FakeHistoryFromCanada Is Trending For The Most Canadian Reasons

Poking fun at ourselves in a witty way, a nod to Canadiana, and a base understanding of historical facts?

The #fakehistoryfromcanada hashtag encompasses three of almost any Canadian's main interests, so it's no wonder the campaign is trending on Twitter. The hashtag — which was started by Canadian online news satire site The Beaverton to celebrate the release of their new book — was the top-trending topic in Canada overnight Monday.

To celebrate the release of our book we're going to play a round of #fakehistoryfromCanada- tweet your best fake Canadian history and we'll RT our favorites! pic.twitter.com/SttkqA7W8M — The Beaverton (@TheBeaverton) November 13, 2017

Mustering the same enthusiasm we usually reserve for pub trivia nights, Canadians flocked to Twitter to add their own fake history to the canon. And the results prove what we already knew about ourselves: we are a country of hilarious geeks.

The tweets poked fun at our dialect, our borders, and our idiosyncrasies.

One hundred years ago today Canada decided "eh" would be the sound the question mark makes. #fakehistoryfromcanada — Deaglan O'Hara (@DeaglanOHara) November 14, 2017

Every year since 1983, Canada has been moving the border farther into Alaska by 1 meter hoping America won't notice. so far, they have not #fakehistoryfromCanada — Lil Dano from the 905 (@DanielMac104) November 14, 2017

A group of Canadians is called an "apology" #fakehistoryfromcanada — Andrew Roesch (@AndrewRoesch69) November 14, 2017

And our sports teams, our housing markets, and our climate.

The NFL cancelled its Canadian expansion plans in 1973 when all 7 proposed cities demanded their team names would have to be Roughriders #fakehistoryfromcanada — JKRamon 🎵 (@jkramon1313) November 14, 2017

Vancouver gets its name from the Squamish word for "unaffordable rents" #fakehistoryfromCanada — Scott (@Scott_dLB) November 13, 2017

Our front doors open to reveal our refrigerators #fakehistoryfromcanada pic.twitter.com/go6DoSzX4G — miss brittɑny mɑrie (@MissBeeMartin) November 14, 2017

Newfoundland and Labrador, in typical Canadian fashion, was the butt of several jokes.

In 1949, desperate for cultural humour, Canada joined Newfoundland & Labrador. #fakehistoryfromcanada — Mark LH (@maleohan) November 14, 2017

#fakehistoryfromcanada Newfoundland was bought and paid for with Canadian Tire money — Monkey74 (@Mnky74) November 14, 2017

Newfoundland became part of Canada in 1949 on the promise that it's citizens never be the butt of jokes from the rest of Canadians.#fakehistoryfromcanada — Maple Anglican (@MapleAnglican) November 13, 2017

And neither our most-treasured musicians nor our sweetest commodities were safe.

#FakeHistoryFromCanada Neil Young wrote the national anthem, but they had to cut out the ten minute guitar solo. — BrickmanWon'tBack⬇️ (@mikefdupjourney) November 14, 2017

On Canada Day, every citizen is required to apologize to three random strangers and offer them some maple syrup as a token of friendship



#fakehistoryfromcanada — Patty O'Limerick (@HaikuVikingGal) November 14, 2017

Mounties only ride horses in ceremonial settings. When on active duty, they ride moose, which are larger and stronger and better able to chase criminals (mostly syrup thieves) across the tundra. #fakehistoryfromcanada — Sam Jensen (@SamDrawsIGuess) November 13, 2017

We Canadians seem to love laughing at ourselves as much as we love hot poutine on a cold night. Earlier in November, a Saskatchewan resident's tweet on Canadian courtesy in a grocery store went viral, and the Stats Canada twitter account — a satirical account that posts fake statistics — has more than 600,000 followers.

That's almost as many people as you'll find in a Tim Hortons drive-thru at 8 a.m. on a weekday.

(Sorry).

