Concordia University's downtown campus is seen on Nov. 14, 2017 in Montreal. The university is warning students in the wake of at least two alleged sexual assaults.

Montreal's Concordia University is warning students in the wake of at least two alleged sexual assaults.

The university says female students were assaulted in both cases after being contacted through social media about professional development opportunities.

Once arriving at a meeting off-campus, they were allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted.

The university is cautioning students to be extra vigilant when responding to unsolicited social media offers.

The institution's 45,000 students received a warning Monday.

Montreal police confirmed today they had received two complaints and are investigating the matter.

