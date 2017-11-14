Winter Boots That Look As Good As They Feel

While some parts of the country have already been hit with a coating of snow, it won't be long before all of us Canadians will be trudging through slush, sleet, and icy rains.

If, like us, you're shivering at the thought of Mother Nature's frosty weather, then it's time to seriously consider your winter boot options.

Below are a selection of our favourite winter boots to ensure a season of toasty warm tootsies without sacrificing style.

While the rustic outdoorsy styling of the Kamik Sienna boot (Meghan Markle is a fan of the Canadian heritage brand) initially caught our eye, the Thinsulate insulation and lightweight, slip-resistant soles solidified this pair's spot on our list.

Furthermore, Kamik is committed to sustainable manufacturing, with a zero waste target in their plants, 73 per cent domestic production, and a recycling program in place.

The eco answer to the traditional shearling-lined hiker, this vegan pair from conscientious footwear brand Bhava features Italian vegan shearling and a comfort flex rubber sole, artisanally crafted in Spain and road tested on the tough city streets of New York City.

For the sneaker-head who refuses to wear boots, these weatherized high tops could be the perfect compromise for facing the elements. Designed with warm linings including a heat retention layer between sockliner and outsole, and a lug sole tested for maximum traction, this sneaker/boot hybrid also features reinforced toecaps to ensure long-wearing durability.

Rated up to -32C, the Tamarak Mukluk features rubber soles displaying Indigenous artwork that details life energy and connection to nature, and uses traditional waterproofing methods.

Committed to supporting Indigenous communities, Manitoba Mukluks invites its customers to direct a portion of their sale to a Manitobah community program of their choice.

While slip-on boots may rate well with the five and under set, sometimes us adults also need an easy fix when we're running out the door in extreme temperatures. Enter the Bogs Kettering boot: rated from temperate to -30C, these boots feature a pull-on handle, Neo-Tech Lite insulation, a moisture-wicking lining, and an insole with odour-resistant technology in every urbanite's favourite colour, black.

We love the look of the Fair Isle print and the faux fur trim on the Andie Boot from Khombu, perfect for chalet getaways or stylish trips within the city. Not just about looks, this practical boot is waterproof, micro fleece-lined, with Thermolite insulation and a memory foam footbed.

The festive styling of these cute-as-a-button Creek Winter Boots from Cougar is getting us in the mood for trekking around town and the countryside. We can't wait to slip into the plush lining and padded insole, knowing the rubber sole and waterproof outer will keep our feet warm and dry.

The everything après ski boot, these killer cuties from Giuseppe Zanotti are styled with a faux fur cuff and metallic plate to cover the Velcro ankle strap. Can't you picture Mariah Carey wearing these babies in Aspen?

From the brand that brought us iconic rain boots comes this winter-resistant snow boot, complete with a zipped outer shell and drawstring detailing to keep out the cold. Neoprene-lined with a padded sole to minimize ankle slipping, we can't wait to face the elements in these beauties.

The latest snow boot from Joe Fresh, this classically cute style is 100 per cent synthetic, with a faux fur lining and pretty knit, ideal to keep you warm and winter-adventure ready.

These gorgeously rugged boots from iconic Canadian brand Roots are available for both men and women, and are designed to withstand severe cold and icy conditions while keeping your feet cozy and dry.

Take things up a style notch with this stunning boot from Aquatalia. Shearling-lined with waterproof outer, this is our pick for pairing with leggings or tights over the chilly winter months.

We love the contrast of the bright laces against this neutral grey winter boot, made of 100 per cent recycled materials. We think the fleece collar lining, Thermoball insulation, and OrthoLite footbed make this simple boot a comfy way to weather the winter.

