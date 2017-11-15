Australia Voted For Marriage Equality — In A Poll — And Canadians Are Cheering

Canadians are celebrating another win for love, this time cheering for their cousins Down Under.

Australians voted 61 per cent in favour of legalizing same-sex marriage in a nationwide poll released on Wednesday, bringing the country one step closer to marriage equality. The issue will now go to the Australian Parliament, where Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has promised an official vote before Christmas.

A "yes" would make Australia the 25th nation to legalize same-sex marriage. Canada, where same-sex marriage has been legal since 2005, is often lauded for setting an international example for LGBTQ rights, and has been recognized for offering asylum to those in the LGBTQ community who are fleeing persecution in their own countries.

Congratulations, Australia. #LoveWins

FYI: On July 20, 2005, Canada became the fourth country in the world, and the first country outside Europe, to legalize same-sex marriage #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/3T8lPBGuoq November 14, 2017

And when the news of Australia's vote broke Tuesday evening (Wednesday afternoon in Australia), Canadians were quick to show their support. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, and NDP MP Randall Garrison tweeted their congratulations.

Love wins in Australia! Thrilled to hear Australians have voted in favour of legalizing same-sex marriage. #MarriageEquality — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 15, 2017

Yes to love!



During a time when it feels like divisive politics are on the rise around the world, it's inspiring to see an act of courage for something so beautiful



Congrats, Australia #MarriageEquality — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) November 15, 2017

🎉 THANK YOU 🎉



This all happened because of you.



We did this together. pic.twitter.com/4vWuIj9bpB — AU Marriage Equality (@AMEquality) November 14, 2017

Love wins!!! Good on ya Australia 🇦🇺 🏳️‍🌈

❤️ — k.d. lang (@kdlang) November 15, 2017

Musicians K.D. Lang and Tegan and Sara chimed in, too.

And so did human rights group Egale Canada.

But it was the Consulate General of Canada in Sydney who really nailed it with this simple tweet: a photo of a Canadian Pride flag blowing in the wind with the Sydney Opera House in the background.

And while everyday Canadians were proud of Australia's vote...

Proud to be Australian-Canadian today.

Unfortunate that Oz had to go so far as to hold a plebiscite on a human rights issue, not even a referendum. Still, #LoveWinsAustralia

🇦🇺❤️💛💚💙💜🇨🇦 — Jane Steckle (@steckleberry) November 15, 2017

So proud to be Canadian and so proud of Australia spreading the love ❤️ — Catie Elyse 🇨🇦 (@apeculiarpanda) November 15, 2017

... they were also just proud to be Canadian.

Just now??? Well, better late than never.

Australia really is to New Zealand what the US is to Canada... https://t.co/xOjAlEoxmz — Dennis Wide-On 🇨🇦 (@dome_foam) November 15, 2017

