    • LIVING

    Australia Voted For Marriage Equality — In A Poll — And Canadians Are Cheering

    "Good on ya, Australia."

    11/15/2017 12:59 EST | Updated 45 minutes ago
    Twitter/CanadaDownUnder

    Canadians are celebrating another win for love, this time cheering for their cousins Down Under.

    Australians voted 61 per cent in favour of legalizing same-sex marriage in a nationwide poll released on Wednesday, bringing the country one step closer to marriage equality. The issue will now go to the Australian Parliament, where Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has promised an official vote before Christmas.

    A "yes" would make Australia the 25th nation to legalize same-sex marriage. Canada, where same-sex marriage has been legal since 2005, is often lauded for setting an international example for LGBTQ rights, and has been recognized for offering asylum to those in the LGBTQ community who are fleeing persecution in their own countries.

    And when the news of Australia's vote broke Tuesday evening (Wednesday afternoon in Australia), Canadians were quick to show their support. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, and NDP MP Randall Garrison tweeted their congratulations.

    Musicians K.D. Lang and Tegan and Sara chimed in, too.

    And so did human rights group Egale Canada.

    But it was the Consulate General of Canada in Sydney who really nailed it with this simple tweet: a photo of a Canadian Pride flag blowing in the wind with the Sydney Opera House in the background.

    And while everyday Canadians were proud of Australia's vote...

    ... they were also just proud to be Canadian.

