On Tuesday night, People magazine named their Sexiest Man Alive — and it wasn't Idris Elba.

Instead, to the surprise of many, the weekly tabloid crowned country singer Blake Shelton with the coveted title, setting off a fury of tweets questioning (not always politely) how the magazine came to pick such a, um, unique, celebrity.

Some were astounded that the mag went with Shelton, 41, over more obvious sexy men such as the aformentioned Elba, "Game of Thrones" star Jason Momoa, model/actor Godfrey Gao, and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" actor, Oscar Isaac.

No shade. But I'm honestly and truly still sitting here flabbergasted that #BlakeShelton is people's sexiest man this yr. In a world where Jason Mamoa, Godfrey Gao, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, and Jeff Goldblum exist. Like... pic.twitter.com/nnQybGFjx6 November 15, 2017

Others were very blunt in their opinion.

Some thought something terrible must have happened to the world's hottest men for the mag to pick "The Voice" judge.

#BlakeShelton You know the apocalypse is upon us when Blake Shelton of all people is named sexiest man alive. In what alternative Universe is this possible. Did 80% of all men suddenly die? — albacri12 (@texastrilogy12) November 15, 2017

While others wondered what Shelton must think about the backlash.

I wonder how #BlakeShelton feels knowing there is not one person in the world who believes he is the #SexiestManAlive #PeopleMagazine — Gabe (@realgabef) November 15, 2017

At the very least, some were just plain unimpressed.

#BlakeShelton the sexiest man alive?? I'm white and I don't even understand this white nonsense. pic.twitter.com/DnCT6CzKRj — LizzieLu (@LilBluePibble) November 15, 2017

And it wasn't just social media that was confused.

Hours before People mag made the announcement, the folks over at Elle.com commented on the rumours that Shelton was indeed the glossy's pick.

"Look, Blake Shelton is definitely an attractive man, with his salt-and-pepper hair and his blue eyes and his Chief Jim Hopper vibes. I don't want to bring on the wrath of Blake stans and I took a blood oath in 1996 to never cross Gwen Stefani. But come on. The Sexiest Man Alive, though? I know all men are trash but I wasn't aware that they were all dead, also," wrote R. Eric Thomas in a hilarious rant.

He continued: "I'm sorry but Oscar Isaac is the forever sexiest. Even after he's dead he'll still be the Sexiest Man Alive. If he gets reincarnated as a wombat, you better put that wombat on the cover of People.

"Nothing but respect for my Sexiest Man Alive. I just can't believe this. Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive which must mean that Jesse L. Williams and John Cho are ghosts."

Seriously, why couldn't we have John Cho?

Anyway.

On a more serious note, the Daily Beast pointed out that People's pick was an odd one considering Shelton's past homophobia and racism.

As the news site noted, last August Shelton publicly supported Donald Trump for president, telling Billboard, "A lot of people are pulling for him, no matter how much Hollywood fights it. I see people who don't like him go and beat up people that do like him. You tell me, who's crazy here?... I probably wish there was another option, but there's not."

He later tried to backtrack on his comments, writing on Twitter that, "I haven't enforced [author's note: he probably meant endorsed] ANYBODY for president. And I not going to. I don't do that shit."

After Shelton made his original comments about Trump, Twitter users began dragging up old tweets of his that were racist and homophobic, such as "Question for my gay followers.... Are skittles y'all's favorite candy?" and "How can I be attracted to lesbians?...I'm not gay..." and "Wish the dickhead in the next room would either shut up or learn some English so I would atleast know what he's planning to bomb!!" and "Nothing says 'Happy 4th of July' like a airport shuttle bus driver that can't speak a FUCKING word of English!!! To the terminal Omar!!!"

#Throwback to some of @BlakeShelton 's homophobic tweets poking fun at and insulting gay men. pic.twitter.com/pOPKFscqnH — THE MUSIC TEA (@MusicFactsTea) August 13, 2016

Here are Some more extremely homophobic tweets by @BlakeShelton . He's disgusting. pic.twitter.com/Qo8UwXQfqF — THE MUSIC TEA (@MusicFactsTea) August 13, 2016

People mag, you have a lot of 'splaining to do.