All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING

    Social Media Is Flabbergasted That Blake Shelton Is People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive

    We have questions.

    11/15/2017 08:58 EST | Updated 1 hour ago
    John Shearer via Getty Images

    On Tuesday night, People magazine named their Sexiest Man Alive — and it wasn't Idris Elba.

    Instead, to the surprise of many, the weekly tabloid crowned country singer Blake Shelton with the coveted title, setting off a fury of tweets questioning (not always politely) how the magazine came to pick such a, um, unique, celebrity.

    Some were astounded that the mag went with Shelton, 41, over more obvious sexy men such as the aformentioned Elba, "Game of Thrones" star Jason Momoa, model/actor Godfrey Gao, and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" actor, Oscar Isaac.

    Others were very blunt in their opinion.

    Some thought something terrible must have happened to the world's hottest men for the mag to pick "The Voice" judge.

    While others wondered what Shelton must think about the backlash.

    At the very least, some were just plain unimpressed.

    And it wasn't just social media that was confused.

    Hours before People mag made the announcement, the folks over at Elle.com commented on the rumours that Shelton was indeed the glossy's pick.

    "Look, Blake Shelton is definitely an attractive man, with his salt-and-pepper hair and his blue eyes and his Chief Jim Hopper vibes. I don't want to bring on the wrath of Blake stans and I took a blood oath in 1996 to never cross Gwen Stefani. But come on. The Sexiest Man Alive, though? I know all men are trash but I wasn't aware that they were all dead, also," wrote R. Eric Thomas in a hilarious rant.

    He continued: "I'm sorry but Oscar Isaac is the forever sexiest. Even after he's dead he'll still be the Sexiest Man Alive. If he gets reincarnated as a wombat, you better put that wombat on the cover of People.

    "Nothing but respect for my Sexiest Man Alive. I just can't believe this. Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive which must mean that Jesse L. Williams and John Cho are ghosts."

    Seriously, why couldn't we have John Cho?

    Anyway.

    On a more serious note, the Daily Beast pointed out that People's pick was an odd one considering Shelton's past homophobia and racism.

    As the news site noted, last August Shelton publicly supported Donald Trump for president, telling Billboard, "A lot of people are pulling for him, no matter how much Hollywood fights it. I see people who don't like him go and beat up people that do like him. You tell me, who's crazy here?... I probably wish there was another option, but there's not."

    He later tried to backtrack on his comments, writing on Twitter that, "I haven't enforced [author's note: he probably meant endorsed] ANYBODY for president. And I not going to. I don't do that shit."

    After Shelton made his original comments about Trump, Twitter users began dragging up old tweets of his that were racist and homophobic, such as "Question for my gay followers.... Are skittles y'all's favorite candy?" and "How can I be attracted to lesbians?...I'm not gay..." and "Wish the dickhead in the next room would either shut up or learn some English so I would atleast know what he's planning to bomb!!" and "Nothing says 'Happy 4th of July' like a airport shuttle bus driver that can't speak a FUCKING word of English!!! To the terminal Omar!!!"

    People mag, you have a lot of 'splaining to do.

    More from HuffPost Canada:


    MORE:blake sheltonblake shelton homophobiablake shelton racismblake shelton sexiest man aliveblake shelton sexiest man alive backlashLiving