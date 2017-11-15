The entrance sign for the Calgary Zoo.

A peacock at the Calgary Zoo met its demise last week after it flew into the facility's lion enclosure.

The incident occurred on Nov. 9, when the birds at the zoo were being rounded up for the season and transported to their winter habitat.

One of the male peacocks "took to flight" into the lion enclosure, the zoo said in a press release.

2nd peacock death this year

"Unfortunately it did not end up well for the peacock as our two male lions were quick to notice the visitor."

The zoo said the six remaining peacocks are safe in their winter habitat.

This isn't the first grisly peacock death at the zoo this year. In April, a wild fox entered the facility and managed to kill one of the birds.

