Kim Kardashian Gets Real About Why Surrogacy Is So Damn Hard

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian had two very difficult pregnancies, which is why she and husband Kanye West decided to use a surrogate to have their third child. However, the reality star did not expect this method to be even more challenging than carrying your own child.

"It is really different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong," Kardashian candidly told Entertainment Tonight. "I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

Kardashian experienced health complications during both her pregnancies with daughter North,4, and son Saint, who turns two in December. Specifically, the reality star suffered from preeclampsia and placenta accreta, which meant there would be health risks if she tried to get pregnant a third time.

Before deciding on surrogacy, the 37-year-old underwent uterine surgery, hoping it would allow her to carry another child. However, it was unsuccessful, which is why Kardashian and West opted for surrogacy.

Talking about the experience thus far, Kardashian admitted to ET: "I hated being pregnant and I never thought I'd ever — I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that. So that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is."

However, the mom-of-two added that she knows she's "blessed" to able to have another child at all, but "it is still a process that you need to digest."

Baby No. 3 is due in January, according to TMZ. And while Kardashian has kept fairly mum on the details around the infant's birth, she did accidentally reveal the baby's sex on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" by sharing that her daughter North refers to the child as "baby sister."

She also added that she and West have not yet decided on a name. But considering they previously chose North and Saint, we already know it'll be a standout!

