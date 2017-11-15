Amir Taghinia spent four years in prison-like conditions before settling into a comfortable home in Coquitlam, B.C.

Denied entry to Australia, he and hundreds of other refugees were sent to live inside a navy base on Manus Island. The U.N. Human Rights Committee said that conditions on the island are unsafe, and found there were instances of assault, sexual abuse and suspicious death.

Taghinia was able to come to B.C. as a privately-sponsored refugee.

"There is still humanity around and people care," the Iranian refugee said.

