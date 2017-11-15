Prince William makes fatherhood look so easy, but according to his wife, he had his share of struggles when he first became a dad.

While visiting Hornsey Road Children's Centre on Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke to a man named Billy who revealed his struggles as a single father to a seven-month-old girl. In response, Kate Middleton revealed that William faced similar challenges when they welcomed their first-born, Prince George, in 2013.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children at Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour parade in June 2017.

"She was saying William was sort of similar and I just wanted to let her know how Family Action have been there for me and I think they need more support," Billy said, according to Hello! magazine.

Family Action is a charity that delivers family and parental support services through the Hornsey Road Children's Centre. In addition to Billy, the duchess also took time to speak with other parents who have received help from the charity.

The Duchess of Cambridge today visited Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London. Her Royal Highness saw some of the valuable family and parental support services which are delivered at the Centre, some of which are run by the charity Family Action, of which The Queen is Patron. 📸PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:15am PST

Now that it's been four years since William first became a father, he has certainly found his stride. The duke and duchess are now parents to two kids, four-year-old George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, and are expecting their third in April.

The most common challenge new dads face is bonding with their baby. According to psychology professor Jerrold Shapiro of Santa Clara University, it takes time to build a paternal bond — but this is completely normal.

"When infants first arrive ... it is very important for the mother to bond with the baby," he told ABC News. "But for the first period of life, and perhaps longer, basically the father is an outsider. The primary bond is between the mother and the infant; the father is there to protect that bond."

The royal family arrives at Warsaw airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 17, 2017.

Despite this, it's clear that William has always made bonding with his children a priority, as he's previously broken royal protocol to do just that. Although there's a royal rule that forbids two heirs to the throne from travelling on the same aircraft together, the duke continues to travel in the same plane as both his kids (with the Queen's blessing, of course).

The 35-year-old prince has also previously spoken about how fatherhood has been life-changing for him. In an interview for an ITV documentary last year, William admitted, "I'm a lot more emotional than I used to be, weirdly. I never used to get too wound up or worried about things.

"But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father," he continued. "Just because you realize how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective, the idea of not being around to see your children grow up and stuff like that."

