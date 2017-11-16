‘Family Quiz’ That Tests Kids On Inappropriate Terms Has Parents Upset

A "family quiz" given to elementary school kids in Virginia has raised more than a few eyebrows due to its inappropriate content.

Students in an economics class at Carter G. Woodson Middle School were given a worksheet that quizzed them on terms such as "boy toy," "mistress," and "affair."

Some of the wording of the questions were quite alarming as well. "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older wealthy man?" one read. The answer is "trophy wife."

Mom Tara Michele Triggs-Sample shared photos of the quiz on Facebook. While the majority of the test questions were innocent and straightforward — such as "What do you call it when a married couple legally breaks up?" — it was the last four that had parents concerned.

Triggs-Sample revealed her shock to WTVR on Monday. "I couldn't believe that an educator would be giving something like that [to] an 11-year-old," she said. "No one in the school's system needs to be teaching my daughter what a mistress is or a trophy wife or boy toy. We send our kids there to learn math, reading, science and history not to learn this other stuff that goes on in the world that they [are] eventually going to learn anyways."

Despite this, the mom stated in her Facebook post that she wasn't angry at the teacher, but instead saw this incident as a learning opportunity. On social media, she wrote, "As parents we need to be more vigilant and involved so that we are aware of what our children are being taught."

As parents we need to be more vigilant and involved so that we are aware of what our children are being taught.

After investigating the matter, Hopewell Schools Superintendent Dr. Melody Hackney released a statement explaining that the teacher had downloaded the worksheet from the internet.

"This content was not a part of the current and approved curriculum for this course nor was it in any way an appropriate learning tool for middle school-aged children," she added.

Nonetheless, this explaination hasn't stopped parents' outrage. On Triggs-Sample's Facebook post, many left upset comments.

Some also argued that schools should leave important discussions about sex and relationships to parents.

This isn't the first time a school assignment has sparked controversy. Earlier this year, a New Jersey school received backlash for assigning a Grade 5 project that asked students to create slave auction posters. Yikes!

Also on HuffPost: