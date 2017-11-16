Princes William And Harry To Appear In 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away... two princes of England were born. One was destined to become the future king, the other a humanitarian loved around the world.

Little did they know, both were destined to appear in the latest "Star Wars" saga — specifically, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Nov. 15 that Prince William and Prince Harry will play Stormtroopers in the film, which is being released on Dec. 15.

Prince Harry and Prince William try out lightsabers during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in April 2016 in Iver Heath, England.

Not only do the brothers make a cameo in the highly-anticipated film, but actor Tom Hardy and Take That singer Gary Barlow also have small roles in the movie, and all four appear together in the same scene.

According to THR, this scene involves the royal and non-royal Stormtroopers guarding actor John Boyega's character, Finn, in an elevator.

The secrecy around these cameos mirror Daniel Craig's secret part in the 2015 film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," wherein the James Bond actor played a Stormtrooper guarding actress Daisy Ridley's character, Rey.

Prince Harry meets Chewbacca during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios in April 2016.

But even though Disney was keeping tight-lipped about the worst-kept secret in Hollywood, Boyega actually told the world of the royal cameos back in August, when he told THR that he and the princes shared a scene together, which he said made for a "strange contrast of a weird family." "It was a great experience," Boyega added.

But the brothers' time on set this summer wasn't their first hands-on "Star Wars" experience. Last April, William and Harry visited Pinewood Studios in the U.K., where the series is shot, and got to play out their Jedi fantasies with lightsabers and meet Chewbacca, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Boyega, and other members of the cast and crew.

Mark Hamill, director Rian Johnson, Prince Harry, Prince William, actor John Boyega, Chewbacca and actress Daisy Ridley pose during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in April 2016.

What we really want to know is: do the members of the Galactic Empire have to bow down to them?

