Former prime minister Stephen Harper is shown with Father Ben Ebcas of the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Parish and Sen. Tobias Enverga, right, in Toronto on Nov. 18, 2013.

OTTAWA — Conservatives on Parliament Hill are flooding social media with condolences on the death of Tobias Enverga Jr., the first Filipino-Canadian to sit in the Senate.

Senators were told this morning that Enverga died last night, although a formal announcement has not yet been made.

Conservative senators Linda Frum and Dennis Patterson took to Twitter to say they are shocked and heartbroken over the death of their good friend.

Shocking and upsetting news. Senator Enverga was a good man. My heart goes out to his family including those of us in his political family. https://t.co/CX00pmJd1o November 16, 2017

Shocked and heartbroken to hear about my good friend @SenatorEnverga. Evelyn and I hold his family in our thoughts and prayers — Senator DPatterson (@SenDPatterson) November 16, 2017

Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Enverga was a role model and leader in the Filipino community.

Very sad news. Tobias was a warm and caring person and a true role model & leader in the Filipino-Canadian community. We will miss our friend & colleague. #RIP https://t.co/ZAoGXhpnyO November 16, 2017

Former prime minister Stephen Harper named Enverga as an Ontario senator in 2012.

At the time, Enverga said he planned to use his seat to advocate for his community and people with special needs, like one of his daughters who had Down syndrome.