ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A police pipe band, motorcycles and a riderless horse were part of a procession for an Abbotsford, B.C., police officer who was killed while on duty two weeks ago.

A parade of first responders, government employees and officers dressed in uniforms of blue and red marched along the procession route with the hearse carrying Const. John Davidson's remains.

The riderless horse, a symbol of a fallen officer, followed the hearse.

The 53-year-old was killed Nov. 6 in an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and police who were responding to a report of a possible stolen vehicle.

Davidson got his start in policing in Northumbria in the northeastern United Kingdom in 1993 and had worked in the Abbotsford department for 11 years.

Alberta resident Oscar Arfmann, 65, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The funeral procession carrying the body of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6, makes its way to a memorial in Abbotsford, B.C., on Sunday.

The officer is survived by his wife and three adult children.

Several hundred members of the public lined the procession route in the pouring rain to pay tribute to Davidson.

Barb Hunter said she came to support the police.

"Because we never know when they're going to be laying their life down for us. So I just want to thank them and show my appreciation by being here."

A woman holds a sign while the funeral procession carrying the body of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6.

Chris Coburn, spokesman for the Tour De Valley part of the Cops for Cancer ride, said he came to honour his friend.

Davidson took part in the Cops for Cancer ride for the first time last year.

"He had that UK, British Isles sense of humour — very dry. He was all about community this guy," Coburn said. "That's why it's so difficult for us. Because of all the people for this to happen to on our team, it's hard to process that it's actually happened to John."

A Police officer salutes the funeral procession carrying the body of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6.

Davidson was also a police liaison officer at WJ Mouat Secondary School in Abbotsford.

Sgt. Judy Bird, spokeswoman for the Abbotsford Police Department, said the students made Davidson an honorary hawk, marking him as one of their own, she added.

"He came across as a kind of gruff, old school policeman," she said, noting that his thick Scottish accent added to an apparent toughness. "However, as soon as you started talking to him or peeled away that first layer, he was such a kind soul who would do anything for his community or for his fellow officers."

The celebration of life will be held at Abbotsford Centre, but there has also been three other satellite locations established where people can watch the service.

